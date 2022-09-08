Kourtney Kardashian Eco-Friendly and Controversial Boohoo Ambassador

The 43-year-old American followed by 196 million subscribers on Instagram was chosen by the English brand to embody its new “eco-responsible” collection. On the networks, Internet users denounce a new episode of greenwashing.

On September 6, the English brand lifted the veil on its new muse: Kourtney Kardashian Barker. A reality TV star representing a super-fast fashion brand. So far, nothing to make the headlines. However, the case thickens. “Kourtney Kardashian Barker is the newest brand ambassador with a focus on sustainability,” Boohoo wrote in a statement. Through this partnership, the digital brand, emblem of a fashion that goes too fast, wants to make it known that it is taking the path of eco-responsibility. To do this, it announces the launch of two collections using recycled fibers and a series highlighting good practices in terms of sustainability. The brand that provides Generation Z with thousands of inexpensive clothes intends to show that it cares about its environmental impact. However, on social networks, the approach makes people cringe.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo, the eco-responsible collaboration that gets people talking. (September 2022.) Boohoo

“The peak of greenwashing”

“We have reached the peak of greenwashing” posts eco-responsible fashion activist Venetia La Manna on Instagram. “Using the massive influence of a celebrity to sell more pieces will never be a solution, no matter how much recycled material is used,” adds the committed Instagram account Diet Prada.

It must be said that Boohoo has been a perfect counter-example since its creation in 2006. The massive production system that made it successful is in opposition to the sobriety advocated by the time. The company of Carol Kane and Mahmud Kamani has also been the subject of allegations of poor working conditions in its British factories (by the association Labor Behind the Label and the Sunday Times), and has been singled out by the English parliament for its immobility in the face of the bad practices of its suppliers.

Two collections and a series of videos dedicated to good eco-responsible practices, the Kourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo program. (September 2022.) Boohoo

Controversial Ambassador

Can Kourtney Kardashian Barker change the game? And the image of the brand? The lifestyle of the 43-year-old businesswoman and that of her family leave many observers wary. If the creator of Poosh, a lifestyle site, has repeatedly declared that she pays attention to ecology, she and her entourage are nonetheless a privileged target of environmental activists. In an episode of reality TV Keeping up with the Kardashians dating back to 2019, Kourtney Kardashian was filmed lecturing Kim Kardashian drinking from a plastic water bottle, before she herself was later shown doing the same. This summer, it was his little sister Kylie Jenner who drew ire after posting a photo of a private jet. On July 19, she allegedly used her plane for a 3-minute flight, according to the CelebrityJets Twitter account.

“When Boohoo contacted me to collaborate on the collection, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded enthusiastically and shared with me their desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our collection,” explains Kourtney Kardashian Barker in the brand’s press release. Words that seem to struggle when it comes to convincing.