Kourtney Kardashian embraces being a ‘tour wife’ as Travis Barker hits the road

Kourtney Kardashian settles into her latest role: “touring wife.”

The mother-of-three, 43, joined her new hubby Travis Barker, 46, on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour, and didn’t hesitate to pack her bags on the PDA.

The couple, who said “I do” at a lavish Italian ceremony in May, kissed in a series of photos Kourtney posted to Instagram on Friday.

“tour woman,” she captioned the set of photos, which showed her holding hands with her beau backstage.

She also shared a photo of rocker Blink-182 putting his multitasking skills to the test, as she sat on his lap while he played the drums.

“Drums practice time,” she captioned the carousel post, in which she straddled it while rocking a pair of Givenchy jeans.

“Favorite moment of the day 🖤,” Barker commented, before sharing a similar video to his feed.

The couple were seen kissing backstage.Instagram/@kourtneykardash

“Practice makes perfect 🥁,” he wrote, to which Kourtney replied, “When you can’t see and you’re still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The Poosh founder also posted a clip of MGK hugging his old friend during one of his final tour stops.

Barker put her multitasking skills to the testInstagram/@kourtneykardash

Barker came on board to play drums, despite further health issues following a “life-threatening” bout of pancreatitis in late June.

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the past few days 🤘,” MGK, 32, wrote on Instagram.

Barker joined the MGK tour against “doctor’s orders”. Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker then gave fans a sneak peek at the show’s setlist, posting another photo of his newly married friend.

“*Put on a middle finger if you play LOVE RACE with us tonight*,” he captioned the photo, adding, “Looks like a middle finger. »

