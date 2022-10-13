Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Her Body After Gaining Weight

On this Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her weight gain since adding an extra 20 pounds and getting support from Travis Barker. She is happy with her recent fuller figure, stating that she has become curvier. It comes after her IVF journey with her husband, Barker. The process has caused her to gain weight, but she is learning to be happy in her new reality.

Approaching her on the show, she observed that her body has changed, obviously. The mother-of-two blamed the hormones doctors gave her. Eight months is actually a long time for such a change to occur.

Kourtney Kardashian also pointed out that her IVF journey didn’t just make her gain more weight. It also affected his body mentally and physically. Getting to her current position has taken a long time, but she is happy with the changes. In his words:

“Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically. I think it took me a long time to really feel comfortable and happy with the changes.

Having a caring partner during such perilous times can be really helpful. Travis Barker was there for the Kardashians even though she received negative remarks about her weight gain.

Travis Barker supports Kourtney Kardashian’s weight gain

Kourtney Kardashian also opened up about the sarcastic remarks she received on social media about her thicker body. But she revealed that her husband has been very supportive as it takes time and complaints to settle after such changes.

However, as she complained, Barker was always there to calm her down. Speaking about it, she said:

“If I make a complaint, he says, ‘You’re perfect. You are so well… You have never been so well.’”

Travis Barker’s comforting words helped Kourtney Kardashian better appreciate her weight gain. According to the star, she cringes every time she looks at her old photos. She also felt that whenever she looked skinny it could be a sign of bad luck.

Kourtney’s body positivity is something more women should embrace. She loved being stuck at 95 pounds, but now she weighs 115. The good thing is, she likes her current weight more. The Kardashian likes to be curvier, and she channels that queen energy and embraces the woman she’s become.