Kourtney Kardashian explains on her website what self-sexuality is: “We all are at least a little bit of it”

“You are autosexual? The short answer is yes, most likely. really we all are, at least a little’“. Thus begins the article published on the site Poosh, created by the 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian, one of the members of the American family who became famous for the reality show made about them. A bit ‘Goop style, the wellness company created by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Kardashian kicked off in 2019 his personalized “blog / site” in which he talks about everything from beauty tips to, in fact, sexuality.

Interviewing the therapist and founder of QueerSexTherapy, Casey Tanner, the article of Poosh it then explains what self-sexuality is, namely “when one is attracted to oneself”. But it doesn’t stop at masturbation alone. “It can go beyond masturbation, you can have desire for yourself – explains Tanner – And you can feel excitement just by looking at yourself, touching or sniffing yourself”.

In short, Tanner defines autosexuality as a real sexual orientation. Although “most people incorporate autosexuality into broader behavior, such as heterosexuality.” So how do you express yourself? Even just wearing sexy lingerie, or lovingly washing in the bathtub, according to the therapist. “If feeling sexy regardless of someone else has ever excited you, this is autosexuality and it’s completely normal,” the article concludes.