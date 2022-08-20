Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Confused By Her Bizarre Instagram Photoshoot With Urinals

Kourtney Kardashian made headlines for her relationship with Travis Barker, but now all fans can talk about the reality TV star’s bizarre urinal photo shoot. Here’s what Kardashian posted on Instagram and what fans are saying about it.

Kourtney Kardashian | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian posed with urinals in ‘behind the scenes’ photos from one of Travis Barker’s shows

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been making headlines since early 2021 for their relationship and over-the-top PDA. But recently, the reality TV star caught her fans’ attention for a different reason.

On August 16, Kardashian shared a series of photos on her Instagram. The footage showed the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner brothers posing backstage at one of Travis Barker’s shows. Barker supported friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

She wore a long pink coat over black lingerie and high heels in each photo. According to Page Six, the bubblegum-colored coat is made by Kwaidan Editions and retails for $2,950.

A few photos showed Barker and the reality star holding hands. And a few photos showed Kardashian posing in front of a row of urinals… some of which were unflushed.

She simply captioned the post, “behind the scenes.”

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️ ‍? (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney Kardashian fans are confused by her behind-the-scenes urinal photoshoot

Fans can’t fathom Kourtney Kardashian’s behind-the-scenes photo shoot. They are particularly intrigued by his use of unflushed urinals as background props in his photos. They wrote their opinions in the comments section of Kardashian’s Instagram post.

“Not the urinals in the back,” one fan said, while another asked, “I love you but why are you in the men’s bathroom!!?” »

“It’s the pee in the urinal for me,” one fan pointed out, while another wondered, “Is that Travis’ pee. »

Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, seemed to love the photo shoot. He also suggested that some illicit activity may have taken place behind the scenes. “What’s going on behind the scenes? also your perf? Barker commented.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️ ‍? (@kourtneykardash)

The reality star has shown more of her relationship with Travis Barker lately

Kourtney Kardashian wants the world to know that she and Travis Barker are still madly in love. Besides the bizarre urinal photoshoot backstage at the drummer’s show, the reality star shared several other posts showing off her new life as a wife.

On August 12, she shared a series of Instagram photos of herself accompanying Barker on tour. She captioned the footage, “tour woman.” Barker responded in the comments, “Life on tour is better with you??. »

Earlier the same day, Kardashian posted three Instagram photos of herself straddling Barker while he played the drums. “Drums practice time,” she captioned the footage, to which Barker commented, “Favorite time of day? “.

RELATED: Why Fans Think ‘Hypocritical Monster’ Kourtney Kardashian Should Be ‘Shame’ and ‘Severely Fined’