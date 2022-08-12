Kourtney Kardashian fans slam husband Travis Barker’s ‘disgusting’ and ‘deaf’ post amid IVF struggle

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has been slammed for sharing a ‘tone-deaf’ post amid their IVF struggle.

The reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, have been trying to have a baby together for months now.

Amid their battle to conceive, Travis tweeted, “I’m impregnating the whole crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight. »

He joined Machine Gun Kelly on one of the final stops of the rocker’s Mainstream Sellout tour on Wednesday.

Kourtney fans slammed Travis’ “disrespectful” post on Reddit.

One wrote: “A little deaf if his wife is struggling so hard to get pregnant. »

Another agreed, posting, “What a weird thing to say when he’s struggling to get his wife pregnant. »

A third added, “It’s so disrespectful to his wife,” and another user gushed, “He’s so disgusting. So ugly. So mean. Ewww. »

Kourtney and Travis revealed they were trying for a baby on a touching episode of The Kardashians earlier this year.

The couple visited a fertility doctor, where they dropped samples into a cup.

Kourtney later revealed that the effects of IVF seemed to put her into menopause.

During her confessional, she said, “Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this IVF path. »

She added, “Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience. »

IVF TRIP

The Poosh founder told her mother Kris Jenner in the video, “Everyone on social media is always like ‘Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney has gained so much weight.’

“It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re really going through. The drugs they give me, they put me in menopause. Literally in menopause. »

“Based on what, a drug? Kris asked, to which Kourtney replied, “Yeah. »

Fans also watched Kourtney’s bizarre methods of trying to get pregnant, including eating hard-boiled quail eggs.

In another scene, Kourtney confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina in an attempt to conceive.

Kourtney has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick.

Travis has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler.

