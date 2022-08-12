Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian fans slam husband Travis Barker’s ‘disgusting’ and ‘deaf’ post amid IVF struggle

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 42 4 minutes read

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has been slammed for sharing a ‘tone-deaf’ post amid their IVF struggle.

The reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, have been trying to have a baby together for months now.

Fans said it was

4

Amid their battle to conceive, Travis tweeted, “I’m impregnating the whole crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight. »

He joined Machine Gun Kelly on one of the final stops of the rocker’s Mainstream Sellout tour on Wednesday.

Kourtney fans slammed Travis’ “disrespectful” post on Reddit.

One wrote: “A little deaf if his wife is struggling so hard to get pregnant. »

Kourtney Kardashian Shades Sisters Kim and Kylie for Using Private Jets

Kourtney Kardashian Fuels Pregnant Rumors After Wearing New Top

Another agreed, posting, “What a weird thing to say when he’s struggling to get his wife pregnant. »

A third added, “It’s so disrespectful to his wife,” and another user gushed, “He’s so disgusting. So ugly. So mean. Ewww. »

Kourtney and Travis revealed they were trying for a baby on a touching episode of The Kardashians earlier this year.

The couple visited a fertility doctor, where they dropped samples into a cup.

Kourtney later revealed that the effects of IVF seemed to put her into menopause.

During her confessional, she said, “Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this IVF path. »

She added, “Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience. »

IVF TRIP

The Poosh founder told her mother Kris Jenner in the video, “Everyone on social media is always like ‘Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney has gained so much weight.’

“It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re really going through. The drugs they give me, they put me in menopause. Literally in menopause. »

“Based on what, a drug? Kris asked, to which Kourtney replied, “Yeah. »

Fans also watched Kourtney’s bizarre methods of trying to get pregnant, including eating hard-boiled quail eggs.

In another scene, Kourtney confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina in an attempt to conceive.

Armie Hammer goes shirtless and reveals bizarre new tattoo in rare public outing

I tasted 4 rotisserie chickens including Costco - there was a clear winner

Kourtney has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick.

Travis has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Fans thought Kourtney had a 'baby bump' while posing at the Oscars

4

She has three children with her ex Scott Disick

4

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 42 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Karim Benzema 2nd top scorer in Real Madrid

43 seconds ago

Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo is old, Real shoots real ammunition

12 mins ago

Drake gets a tattoo of his mother’s face

23 mins ago

the model holding hands with her lover in the streets of New York

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button