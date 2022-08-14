Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Belly In Revealing Video As Fans Think She’s ‘Pregnant’ With Travis’ Baby

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her belly in a revealing video as fans think she’s pregnant.

Fans have continued to speculate on whether the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is expecting a child with husband Travis Barker, 46.

Kourtney, 43, shared the stomach presentation video to her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

As Travis prepares to perform with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in his hometown, the Hulu star shared video from their hotel in Cleveland, Ohio.

The recording shows Kourtney wearing black lace and a white sheer top as she lounges by the hotel window.

The selfie video captures the Los Angeles native’s outfit and flat stomach from now on before she points the camera out towards the Cleveland landscape.

On Friday, Kourtney shared a series of love snaps of her and Travis on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “tour woman,” with the drummer responding in the comments, “Touring life is better with you. »

Several other commenters noted how in love the duo were, suggesting it may be a sign that a little bundle of joy is on the way.

” You are beautiful both ! one fan wrote, adding, “#couplegoals.”

Another commenter added: “When you had that feeling. #InLove. »

A third fan added: “just perfect”.

Kourtney shares daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign, seven, and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

She is also the stepmother to Travis’ children: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 – the teenagers he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Despite the current lack of evidence, fans have continued to theorize that the mother of three is pregnant with her fourth child with drummer Blink-182.

BAGGY SHIRT

Kourtney recently shared a photo of herself wearing a new top in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday.

In the selfie, the Poosh founder pouts as she lays back, basks in the sun and shows off her brown eyes.

Captioned “my natural eyes are red,” Kourtney’s irises almost appear to be a shade of scarlet as they reflect sunlight.

The Kardashians star donned a baggy Honda motocross jersey in the blink of an eye, further fueling pre-established theories that Kourtney is trying to hide a growing midsection.

Kourtney recently fueled pregnancy rumors when she hid her belly in a baggy sweatshirt in the trailer for the new season of Hulu’s The Kardashians series.

HIDDEN SECRET

Several members of the KarJenner clan shared the clip on social media earlier this week to promote the September 22 release.

Kourtney’s outfit in the trailer was particularly interesting to fans as rumors swirled that the reality star is expecting her fourth child.

In one scene, Kourtney was seen hugging her rocker beau while donning a loose-fitting forest green hoodie.

She wore a similar ensemble in a second snap showing the lovebirds sharing a kiss with Kourtney wearing a baggy black sweatshirt.

Both outfits covered Kourtney’s belly, hiding any evidence of a possible baby bump.

OLD PHOTO

Adding to the speculation, Kourtney shared a photo of the newlyweds standing outside the downtown Los Angeles location of Vietnamese plant-based restaurant Au Lac.

Travis makes a funny face in a studded black vest and faded black hoodie while Kourtney smiles at something or someone behind the photographer.

She is pictured wearing a sheer crop top exposing her midriff with her stripped bra visible underneath.

Everything seemed pretty standard, that is, until fans noticed that the snap showing the belly is a repost of an older photo.

With pregnancy theories already rife, the reposted photo only further hints at the possibility that Kourtney is trying to keep her growing belly a secret.

BABY BUMP?

Fans have previously speculated that the Hulu star tried to hide her baby bump in a recent photo.

Kourtney posted two photos of herself in a shiny black leather dress with a big slit on Instagram.

She completed the look with tall black heels, feathery sleeves and dangling earrings.

The first snap showed her leaning with one leg on the couch behind her in her trailer while the other was planted on the ground.

The TV personality looked away as her dress fell over her legs.

She held her long sleeves in front of her belly, covering it.

In the second photo, the 43-year-old was sitting on the sofa and staring at the floor.

Kourtney crossed her leg over her body and stomach and positioned herself so she could hide a bump if there was one.

The former E! The star captioned the post: “Playing dress up in my trailer. »

