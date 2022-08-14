Kourtney Kardashian flaunts true body and skin texture in unedited fan photo with Travis Barker after pregnancy rumors

KOURTNEY Kardashian flaunted her natural skin and body in a never-before-seen fan photo with hubby Travis Barker after pregnancy rumors swirled around.

Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 43, had gone to Lakewood, Ohio for a special vegan meal.

The husband/wife duo went to Cleveland Vegan for a bite to eat at their “organic scratch kitchen.”

The restaurant’s social media page posted an Instagram photo of the couple.

The caption read: “Thank you, Travis and Kourtney, for coming out to support our local cafe #allvegan! Enjoy your stay in Cleveland! »

In the grainy snapshot, the Blink-182 drummer had his arm around The Kardashians star and gave a peace sign.

The Hulu star wore a black cropped top, cut at the midsection, which showed off her full belly.

While covering her eyes with sunglasses, Kourtney held a cup of coffee in each hand.

Kourtney appeared to have ditched her makeup and completed her casual look with worn jeans,

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has shown off her bare midriff.

Recently, the reality TV star donned a black lace and white sheer top as she lounged by the hotel window.

During the selfie video, the former E! star filmed her flat stomach before pointing the camera at the Cleveland landscape.

She also shared a series of amorous snaps of herself and her husband on social media.

Kourtney mentioned in her post that she was a “tour woman.”

The alternative rocker replied in the comments section, “Life on tour is better with you. »

The duo were in Cleveland while Travis performed with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 32, in his hometown.

BABY NEWS?

Kourtney is sharing her belly due to persistent rumors that the mother of three is pregnant with her fourth child.

After rocking a baggy sweatshirt over her stomach, fans became convinced the TV star kept her pregnancy a secret and is already expecting.

A fan said: “I think she is pregnant.

“So it’s just speculation and I could be 100 per cent wrong, but I feel like she’s been on the move lately. I think she’s posting old pictures to him, but new to us.

“She hid her belly herself. »

Another fan added, “Look at the way she is sitting. Trying to hide a bump? »

In May, Kourtney and Travis walked down the aisle and got married in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney shares daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign, seven, and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

She is also the stepmother to Travis’ children: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 – the teenagers he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

