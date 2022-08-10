Kourtney Kardashian Fuels Rumors She’s Pregnant With Fourth Child After Wearing New Top

KOURTNEY Kardashian has fueled rumors that she is pregnant with her fourth child after wearing a new top.

Fans have continued to speculate on whether or not the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is expecting a child with husband Travis Barker, 46.

Kourtney, 43, shared a photo of herself wearing the top in a new Instagram Story post on Wednesday.

In the selfie, the Poosh founder pouts as she lays back, basks in the sun and shows off her brown eyes.

Captioned “my natural eyes are red,” Kourtney’s irises almost appear to be a shade of scarlet as they reflect sunlight.

The reality TV star donned a baggy Honda motocross jersey in the blink of an eye, further fueling pre-established theories that Kourtney is trying to hide a growing midsection.

The Los Angeles native already shares three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick, 39.

Kourtney has been very public with her struggles conceiving with her rock star husband, Travis.

Recently though, fans seem convinced the TV personality has succeeded in her attempts, and she and the Blink-182 drummer are already waiting.

Kourtney poured gasoline on the fire of the pregnancy rumor when she hid her belly in a baggy sweatshirt in the trailer for the new season of Hulu’s The Kardashians family series.

Several members of the KarJenner clan shared the clip on social media earlier this week to promote the September 22 release.

Kourtney’s outfit in the trailer was particularly interesting to fans as rumors swirled that the Los Angeles native is expecting her fourth child.

In one scene, the mum-of-three was seen hugging her rocker beau while donning a loose-fitting forest green hoodie.

She wore a similar ensemble in a second snap showing the lovebirds sharing a kiss with Kourtney wearing a baggy black sweatshirt.

Both outfits covered Kourtney’s belly, hiding any evidence of a possible baby bump.

OLD PHOTO

Adding to the speculation, Kourtney recently shared a photo of the newlyweds standing outside the downtown Los Angeles location of Vietnamese plant-based restaurant Au Lac.

Travis makes a funny face in a studded black vest and faded black hoodie while Kourtney smiles at something or someone behind the photographer.

She is pictured wearing a sheer crop top exposing her midriff with her stripped bra visible underneath.

Everything seemed pretty standard, that is, until fans noticed that the snap showing the belly is a repost of an older photo.

With pregnancy theories already rife, the reposted photo only further hints at the possibility that Kourtney is trying to keep her growing belly a secret.

HIDDEN BABY BUMP

Fans have previously speculated that the Hulu star tried to hide her baby bump in a recent photo.

Kourtney posted two photos of herself in a shiny black leather dress with a big slit on Instagram.

She completed the look with tall black heels, feathery sleeves and dangling earrings.

The first snap showed her leaning with one leg on the couch behind her in her trailer while the other was planted on the ground.

The LA native looked away as her dress fell over her legs.

She held her long sleeves in front of her belly, covering it.

In the second photo, the 43-year-old was sitting on the sofa and staring at the floor.

Kourtney crossed her leg over her body and stomach and positioned herself so she could hide a bump if there was one.

The former E! The star captioned the post: “Playing dress up in my trailer. »

RUMOR MACHINE

The series of photos led many fans to believe that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Fans on Reddit reposted the images and started a discussion on the thread.

One person wrote: “I think she is pregnant.

“So it’s just speculation and I could be 100 per cent wrong, but I feel like she’s been on the move lately. I think she posts old pics of her, but this is new to us, she’s hiding her belly herself. »

“Don’t turn me on,” another fan replied.

One of them intervened: “Look at the way she is sitting. Trying to hide a bump? »

MORE SPECULATION

Last month, Kourtney posted a photo that sent the internet into a frenzy.

The former E! The star shared a glamorous modeling photo of herself dressed in all-black leather to her Instagram story.

She wore heavy dark smoky eye makeup and showed off her curves in a bra.

Kourtney posed holding a neon “V” in her hands as she strode through the light fixture with one leg.

However, after fans saw the photo circulating online, they came up with a different theory for Kourtney’s pose.

“She’s definitely pregnant, isn’t she?” asked a fan.

Others joked, “I’m setting my reminder for nine months! »

