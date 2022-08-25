Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Gets a Dramatic Makeover After Changing Her Hairstyle and Revealing a Shocking New Facial Feature

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 33 4 minutes read

KOURTNEY Kardashian has shocked fans with a dramatic new makeover, debuting a change to her eyes and hairstyle.

The reality TV star has been known to play around with her look, even if it’s only through social media filters.

The reality star has developed a signature look over the years

5

On Wednesday, Kourtney, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new look.

She walked while filming herself, showing what appeared to be red eyes.

The Kardashians star had short slicked back hair with just a small part hanging down over her face.

At one point, she played with her ponytail, revealing what appeared to be long extensions in her hair.

Kourtney hides her belly with baggy pants as fans are convinced she's pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian slammed for

She had a face full of makeup, including dark gray and black eyeshadow.

The mum-of-three wore an oversized denim jacket in the clip.

She, however, did not share any further details about her outfit.

Kourtney is known for playing around with her look, mostly through filters.

Most read in Entertainment

WHO IS IT?

In July, Kourtney took to social media again to show off a new style.

She posed for the camera directly, making subtle faces as she posed.

Kourtney sported blunt bangs across her forehead, bold eye makeup, red eyes and a glossy dark red lip.

Her hair appeared to be in pigtails – a style she is not used to wearing.

She wore a beige tube top and bright pink nails with a colorful necklace around her neck.

The star didn’t provide any context for the look, but it appears it wasn’t permanent.

Later that day, Kourtney shared a second Instagram Story video in which she went back to her usual look.

Her black hair was swept back in a short bob and she wore a small, bejeweled t-shirt.

Kourtney completed the look with a fishnet style skirt and a pair of heels.

A month earlier, she again showed off a new style.

AUDACIOUS DOLL

The Poosh founder shared a selfie on her Instagram Story of herself sporting a drastically different look in June.

She rocked much lighter eyebrows, freckles and a plump pout.

The Kardashians star also appeared to have a significant amount of blush on her cheeks.

It’s unclear if the edits were the result of a filter, makeup, or something else.

Earlier the same day, Kourtney shared another video to her Instagram story using a different filter.

The effect made her look like she had heavy makeup and lightened eyes.

American Pickers ratings hit 1 million viewers with hosts Mike and Robbie

Couple shot dead at home before their own daughter discovers bloody scene

She is known for rocking her natural dark brown hair color, usually in a short bob.

Kourtney sometimes plays with makeup, opting for bolder looks, but often keeps it more natural than some of her siblings.

She donned red eyes and long hair in a recent social media video

5

She also underwent a drastic makeover for an unknown project she showed off online

5

Kourtney has played with her look in the past through filters

5

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 33 4 minutes read

Related Articles

The best David Fincher movies and where to watch them

45 seconds ago

Jason Momoa teases a terrible and atypical villain

2 mins ago

The movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

13 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez will star in a Netflix movie with a Marvel actor

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button