Kourtney Kardashian Gets a Dramatic Makeover After Changing Her Hairstyle and Revealing a Shocking New Facial Feature

KOURTNEY Kardashian has shocked fans with a dramatic new makeover, debuting a change to her eyes and hairstyle.

The reality TV star has been known to play around with her look, even if it’s only through social media filters.

On Wednesday, Kourtney, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new look.

She walked while filming herself, showing what appeared to be red eyes.

The Kardashians star had short slicked back hair with just a small part hanging down over her face.

At one point, she played with her ponytail, revealing what appeared to be long extensions in her hair.

She had a face full of makeup, including dark gray and black eyeshadow.

The mum-of-three wore an oversized denim jacket in the clip.

She, however, did not share any further details about her outfit.

Kourtney is known for playing around with her look, mostly through filters.

In July, Kourtney took to social media again to show off a new style.

She posed for the camera directly, making subtle faces as she posed.

Kourtney sported blunt bangs across her forehead, bold eye makeup, red eyes and a glossy dark red lip.

Her hair appeared to be in pigtails – a style she is not used to wearing.

She wore a beige tube top and bright pink nails with a colorful necklace around her neck.

The star didn’t provide any context for the look, but it appears it wasn’t permanent.

Later that day, Kourtney shared a second Instagram Story video in which she went back to her usual look.

Her black hair was swept back in a short bob and she wore a small, bejeweled t-shirt.

Kourtney completed the look with a fishnet style skirt and a pair of heels.

A month earlier, she again showed off a new style.

The Poosh founder shared a selfie on her Instagram Story of herself sporting a drastically different look in June.

She rocked much lighter eyebrows, freckles and a plump pout.

The Kardashians star also appeared to have a significant amount of blush on her cheeks.

It’s unclear if the edits were the result of a filter, makeup, or something else.

Earlier the same day, Kourtney shared another video to her Instagram story using a different filter.

The effect made her look like she had heavy makeup and lightened eyes.

She is known for rocking her natural dark brown hair color, usually in a short bob.

Kourtney sometimes plays with makeup, opting for bolder looks, but often keeps it more natural than some of her siblings.

