Kourtney Kardashian gets married: Travis Barker’s romantic marriage proposal

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker yes. I am officially engaged. The Blink 182 drummer asked for the hand of the Major of the Kardashian-Jenner, last Sunday, in California.

The couple was in New York for Travis work commitments. The two had also photographed and moved on social networks smiling and carefree. Apparently, however, on the way back, the 45 year old would have asked Kourtney to take a small detour on Montecito, a locality close to Los Angeles where they both live. Once at their destination, the couple headed off to the Rosewood Mirmar Hotel, a very expensive place for both, and on Beach private of the hotel is found a huge heart made up of red roses and candles, as can be seen from the photos he posted on Instagram.

Once he reached the heart center, Trevis would kneel down and do it the marriage proposal to his better half. And the caption of the post in question leaves no kind of doubt: “Forever” Kourtney wrote, “Forever”. One word but very effective. And if the concept wasn’t clear enough, Travis reiterated it in the comments: “Forever” added the drummer, in capital letters. In Montecito i two were not alone, because the drummer he had warned earlier Kourtney’s family. Thus, mother Kris Jenner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian were able to participate in this very romantic moment. And then, all to celebrate together at the hotel restaurant. To make the day even more special, a huge diamond, which now stands out on the ring finger of the future bride’s left hand.









Now the couple will have toto start preparations: where will they get married? Who will be the witnesses? But above all, what will Kourtney’s dress be like?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been friends for a long time, aided by the fact that they were neighbors before dating in late 2020. They went public in February 2021, with an Instagram Official. Both are parents: he is the father of Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, with his ex Shanna Moakler and adopted Atiana, 22. She is the mom of Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 with ex Scott Disick.