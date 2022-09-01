Kourtney Kardashian Gets Roasted by Fans Over Poosh Skincare Product: ‘Useless’ and ‘Way Too Expensive’

Fans are criticizing Kourtney Kardashian for marketing her new Poosh skincare product. They are also not very happy with the price and the ingredients of the product. Here’s what we know about Kardashian’s Poosh skincare and what fans are saying.

Kourtney Kardashian | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh collaborated with AlkaGlam on a skincare product

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian recently announced a collaboration with AlkaGlam on a new skincare product. Poosh and Alkaglam have joined forces to create a “Carbon Purifying Facial Mist”.

According to Poosh’s website, the face spray is “an entirely new formulation that uses a blend of minerals (zinc, gray tourmaline, silver, mafian stone, magnesium) and kaolin sol, along with activated charcoal.” which is intended to “pull out the dirt”. and excess sebum as well as pH balance all skin types while improving skin’s appearance.

Kardashian highlighted the durability of the product, saying, “This bottle can last up to a year, and you can just fill it with distilled water to activate the minerals, so it’s also an environmentally sustainable choice, which is very important to us. at Pooch.

The Poosh x Alkaglam Carbon Purifying Mist is $95.

Step up your hydration game with this mineral face mist that is revolutionizing the skincare space. We’re excited to bring you our latest collab, Poosh X AlkaGlam.https://t.co/Zc7Jexn77C pic.twitter.com/9m71LONCfI —Poosh (@pooshdotcom) August 29, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian Fans Criticize Poosh Founder’s Skincare Product

Fans are roasting Kourtney Kardashian’s new skincare product online. They discussed the alkaline face mist and its marketing on a Reddit thread.

Many mentioned Kardashian’s since-deleted Aug. 29 Tweet promoting the product. The Poosh founder wrote, “Your skin deserves minerals, not chemicals. Fans pointed out that, scientifically, minerals and chemicals are the same thing.

“It’s literally basic science, they teach you that in middle school?” wrote one fan, while another said, “When your audience is smarter than you? “.

Others criticized the product’s price and ingredients. “Kourtney’s mess is first WAY OVER EXPENSIVE and contains a weird collection of ingredients,” wrote a fan who claimed to be a beautician. “Just a quick glance, I wouldn’t recommend.”

And another fan wrote: “’Mineral face mist’…you mean…water? I can’t with all these expensive and useless products.

Fans mock Kourtney Kardashian for claiming people need ‘minerals not chemicals’ while promoting skincare line https://t.co/U0DRCDPPxp — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian has recently come under fire for her high prices and zero UV protection

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only member of her famous family to come under fire for a skincare product. Fans also recently slammed her sister, Kim Kardashian, for her new skincare line, called SKKN.

On June 11, the reality TV star shared an Instagram post detailing prices for her products, including cleanser, toner, exfoliator, eye cream, and more. Product prices range from $43 to $95 (or $37 to $81 for a refill) and the entire collection costs $575.

According to Kardashian’s post, the entire line is “clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and carefully formulated without gluten, sulfates, phenoxyethanol, BHT, and PEG.” But the products also lack sunscreen, a key ingredient in most skincare lines.

RELATED: Scott Disick Fans Express Concern After Seeing Photos of ‘The Kardashians’ Star’s ‘Scary’ Car Crash