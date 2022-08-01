Kourtney Kardashian gives a rare glimpse into her office with vintage photos and a shelf of designer clothes in her $9million mansion

KOURTNEY Kardashian gave her fans a rare glimpse of her office.

She showed off the bedroom of her $9 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kourtney, 43, gave fans a rare look at her home office.

Front and center is a huge oval office with a stunning green stained glass desk.

Kourtney’s desk includes everything you would need to get through a day’s work, including a laptop, phone, and stationery.

Behind the desk is a huge leather chair, and there’s another chair for Kourtney’s guests on the opposite side

The TV personality is a big fan of interior design, so it’s no surprise that the headquarters of her lifestyle brand Poosh is tastefully decorated.

On the walls, she hung a series of black and white photographs, including a silhouette of Batman.

Next to a minimalist electric fireplace, Kourtney keeps a rack of designer clothes.

She kept the dark wood floors of her Italian-style home, while the walls are painted a neutral off-white.

KRIB OF KOURT

It’s not the first time recently that the Hulu star has taken fans through the keyhole.

Every space in her 11,500 square foot home screams luxury.

Entrance features floor-to-ceiling windows and second-floor hallway balconies

Her bedroom has a huge white bed and plenty of natural light, while her bathroom has a freestanding two-person white tub.

Her kitchen fridge is stocked with neatly curated juices, while she also keeps a full-size bar.

Inside the home gym there are two large pilates machines and a tanning bed.

Earlier this week, Kourtney showed off her epic closet, which features a large island and plenty of shelves and rods for her eclectic taste in clothes.

The reality star lives close to her husband Travis Barker, who is also a Calabasas resident.

The rocker has an equally stunning mansion to call home, and he’s already given fans an intimate tour of the entire pad.

