Kourtney Kardashian gives us a cut: new look on Instagram

Kourtney said the new look is the work of her boyfriend, Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker . In reality, Barker only cut part of Kourtney’s dark hair, which the hair stylist then perfected the new look. Peter Savic . The drummer, 45, commented “You are perfect”. Model Hailey Bieber also had her say under the post: “Very cute!”; “Now he’s a bob,” added supermodel Winnie Harlow. Meanwhile, the love story between the 42-year-old star and the musician proceeds at full speed. The two, friends for years, would officially get together in February 2021 . Some fans even thought that after a trip to Las Vegas last July, the two were secretly married. Barker’s daughter, Alabama, 15, recently gave even more credit to the theory by referring to Kourtney as her “stepmother”. Many have also suspected that the 42-year-old was pregnant , but the rumors were denied by the person concerned: “I am a woman with a body” he commented, as reported by JustJared. Kourtney in the past has been linked to Scott Disick with whom she has three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign 5. Travis has two children, born of love with his ex-wife, ex-playmate Shanna Moakler: Landon Asher, born October 9, 2003, and Alabama Luella, born December 24, 2005.

Travis Barker, first plane in 13 years

The love story between Travis and Kourtney is really important, and this is demonstrated by the fact that the Blink drummer has decided to fly again after 13 years. The musician traveled with his partner from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they went on vacation. Barker had vowed never to set foot on a plane since the jet he was traveling on in September 2008. crashed during take off on the runway at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, South Carolina. An accident in which four of the six passengers on board were killed. Travis and DJ Adam Goldstein were seriously injured. Not even a year later, Goldstain died of an overdose at 36. “If I do, and the angels in heaven help me travel and get there safe and sound, I’d love to go back and say to my kids, ‘Hey, I’ve taken the plane and everything went well, ‘Travis told Men’s Health magazine a while ago. “I have to tell them, because I almost left them.”