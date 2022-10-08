Kourtney Kardashian had already tried to marry in Las Vegas … with her ex

This Sunday, April 3, Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in a chapel in Las Vegas. The latter had already almost married in the same way fifteen years earlier.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a remarkable appearance this Sunday, April 3, on the Grammy Awards red carpet. The couple also took advantage of this trip to Las Vegas to unite for life. Indeed, a few hours after the ceremony, they said “yes” to each other in the greatest of secrets in a chapel in the city. The couple would have decided to marry during this evening “only for fun”, since no marriage license was issued to them. However, a new ceremony, this time official, should take place very soon. This wedding in Las Vegas has also revived the memories of the biggest fans of the Kardashians, since some remember that Kourtney Kardashian almost married her ex, Scott Disick, in the same way in 2007.

Indeed, it is in the sixth episode of the first season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that the ex-couple decides to marry hastily during a family trip to Las Vegas. Finally, Kris Jenner will make her daughter realize that she cannot unite so quickly, especially since her sisters Kylie and Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner are missing. The wedding in Las Vegas will therefore finally fall through.

Her love story with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian started dating Scott Disick in 2006….

