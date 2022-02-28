Kourtney Kardashian hand in hand with Travis Barker attend the musical show of the drummer’s son

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen this weekend at the musical show offered by the son of the Blink-182 drummer, landon barkerat The Roxy Theater in West Hollywood.

to the appointment, The couple in love was accompanied by two of Kourtney’s three children: Mason and Penelope; in addition to the rocker’s daughters, Alabama and Aitana de la Hoya.

In the photographs filtered by DailyMail you can see Travis and Kourtney arriving at the place holding hands with their children.

for the evening, Kourtney Kardashian wore military-style pants with a red jacket and silver pointe shoes. While, the musician wore a full denim outfit that he accompanied with a red bomber jacket, black boots and dark glasses.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker together in West Hollywood
For his part, the son of Travis Barker, Landon, 18, the product of his relationship with Shanna Moakler, wore a shiny black sweater and black vinyl pants. Like Travis, her choice of footwear was chunky black Dr. Martens boots.

Through Instagram Stories, heThe socialite showed her support for her fiancé’s son with videos taken from the moment she showed her talent at the microphone.

Kourtney Kardashian supporting her fiancé’s son
What’s more The Blink-182 drummer shared a postcard on his official Instagram account in which he is seen on stage hugging his firstborn: “Proud of you son”, wrote the musician at the bottom of the publication, which at the moment registers more than 33 thousand reactions.

Travis Barker shows off his son’s accomplishments
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian plan to have a child together

Travis and Kourtney have a wonderful relationship with their children and on various occasions they have made their followers participate in it, by sharing trips, dinners, evenings and now concerts with them.

According to international sourcesthe couple is planning to have a child together in the coming monthsin addition to the fact that they have already started planning their romantic wedding.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged last year in front of the sea
