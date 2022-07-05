Kourtney Kardashian Hangs Out With Kids, Scott Disick Parties: Photos

Red, white and blue — but especially blue. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian both spent the Fourth of July by the ocean, albeit on opposite coasts.

The Flip it like Disick alum, 39, spent Monday in Miami partying on the beach alongside several women in bikinis, including Jacques-Paulthe ex-girlfriend of Abby Wetherington. The New York native dressed casually for the occasion, wearing black shorts and a plaid shirt with a matching baseball cap.

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder, 43, hit the beach with her daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, who she shares with Disick. The former couple are also parents to son Mason, 12.

Kardashian’s Husband, Travis Barker, also came for the rounds, a few days after his hospitalization for pancreatitis. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 28. The musician went on to detail his health scare in a statement shared via Instagram.

“I went in for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine,” said the Meet the Barkers alum wrote on Saturday July 2nd. “But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been in hospital ever since. During endoscopy, I was removed from a very small polyp located in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

The DTA Records added that he felt “much better” after receiving “intensive treatment” for his condition.

The The Kardashians The star, for her part, thanked fans for their support following her husband’s ordeal. “Oh what a scary and emotional week this has been,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Our health is paramount and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. … I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.

The wellness guru and the Famous Stars and Straps founder tied the knot in Italy in May after exchanging vows in Las Vegas after the Grammys in April. The duo later revealed that their Vegas ceremony was technically not legal, but they then made it official at the Santa Barbara courthouse ahead of their European nuptials.

The couple’s romance unfolded during season 1 of The Kardashians, which premiered in April. While the keeping up with the Kardashians alum seemed happy to share her happiness with Barker on the show, she then expressed her disappointment with the editors for the way the show documented her relationship with Disick.

“They’re, like, swirling around [Travis and me] with this drama,” she said during the June 9 episode. “Especially when I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is, like, taking it like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she was the one who was chosen to be the drama while we were filming our show.’”

In a confessional interview, she added, “It allows this old narrative and buys something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an uplifting episode about me sort of having toxic relationships and really having this fairy tale love story. This is my reality.

