Kourtney Kardashian has the definitive bob for fall 2021

The most requested haircut of the moment? The helmet of Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the most famous sisters in the world. The hairstylist also confirms this María Baras, director of the show Cheska which confirms how her customers (some of them even with long hair) want to change their look by opting for the famous bob.

And although there are many options for medium haircuts, the new Kourtney Kardashian ends up being one of the biggest sources of inspiration when it comes to aiming for a new one haircut. This takes on more value when you consider that the largest of the Kardashians is experimenting with a lot of hairstyles and looks. In fact, he never wears it the same way and shows us how it is enough to change the direction of the line or play with the volume to make the helmet look different every time.

For María Baras, the key to the success of this cut is hers straight and linear base with a subtle and invisible scale which exponentially increases its versatility. If you add the fact that playing with volumes it can be adapted to all types of face, the mania for the bob is even easier to understand. Baras admits that although in theory this is a haircut particularly suitable for small faces with delicate features, when worn with the middle row without volume on the sides or, on the contrary, with a very lateral line, it becomes perfect for everyone.

Headband with side parting

Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Baker

Gotham via Getty Images

Smooth bob with parting in the middle

Kourtney Kardashian

Gotham via Getty Images

Retro style bob

Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Baker

Photopix via Getty Images

Bob with low ponytail and 90s tufts

Kourtney Kardashian

Gotham

French helmet

Kourtney Kardashian

Gotham via Getty Images

Hair trends 2021: from honey heart to champagne, passing through the "shullet", the cuts and colors of autumn / winter
French balayage: this is the coloring technique that Parisians go crazy for
Because it is time to say enough to lighten hair

