Kourtney Kardashian: Her 7-year-old son completely cracks for her new haircut

Looks like his stepdad’s extravagant style is rubbing off on him! Kourtney Kardashian’s son, the little one reign showed off all her creativity this week by presenting a new look… to say the least astonishing. Like her new stepfather Travis Barkerthe 7-year-old boy simply shaved a good part of his head!

This is a haircut to make punks green with envy. That’s what the followers by Kourtney Kardashian discovered this Sunday on the star’s Instagram account. The latter shared a series of photos of her son sitting in the bathroom without a t-shirt with a huge Iroquois-style crest on his head. The little guy looked great!

The haircut, quite amazing, is reminiscent of the hair look of Travis Barker in the 2000s when he often appeared on stage with his band Blink-182. A cup which, in addition to its many tattoos, had made its mark in the world of music. Internet users were quick to make the connection between the two. “Travis really has an effect on the family“, or “Travis took control“they had fun commenting.