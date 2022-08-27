Kourtney Kardashian: her daughter Penelope reveals her beauty routine!

At 10 years old, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian already has everything of a great. The girl now even delivers beauty routines on TikTok!

Like her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope is already a real influencer. The 10-year-old girl does not hesitate to expose herself on TikTok to show her beauty routine! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

An overly influenced little girl?

She has something to hold on to! At 10 years old, Penelope Disick is a real little influencer. Nothing could be more normal when you know that your mom is none other than Kourtney Kardashian!

Indeed, the young girl likes to do everything like her mother. This one loves more than anything, everything that relates to beauty products or makeup.

A somewhat precocious passion in the eyes of some people, who believe that Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter is fine too young for this sort of thing.

Last year already, the young girl had shocked by sporting a red dye, false nails and heels. Some think that Penelope is certainly too influenced by the lifestyle of her famous mother.

But obviously Kourtney Kardashian finds nothing to complain about. The influencer does not hesitate to give her a taste for beautiful things from an early age.

We remember that for her 8th birthday, the little girl had received as a birthday present a coat worth 1000 euros!

It is true that when you are part of the Kardashian clan, you have an image to hold! But the criticism does not stop towards the 43-year-old mother who, unlike her sister Kim obviously leaves a little too much freedom to his daughter on the Internet.

The little girl indeed shares her mother’s TikTok account. And on this one, she sometimes does not hesitate to intervene to create content.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter reveals her makeup routine on TikTok

Lately, she delivered her beauty routine to her followers. And obviously, she already has all the codes of a mini influencer ! MCE TV tells you more…

On the essential social network, Penelope Disick therefore shared a video, where we see her proceed to her daily routine to take care of her face.

Hair held back by a pink headband, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter then applies several products to the face, starting with a moisturizer and a complexion corrector!

We are indeed entitled to wonder if this is very useful to him at only 10 years old! But regardless, the girl seems to be having fun with her look.

Once the bases are laid, Penelope then applies a swipe of shimmering eyeshadow to her lids, sourced from her aunt Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics brand ! It can’t be invented!

“Get Ready with Me”, is titled the video which has since been deleted from TikTok. If the video will probably not have unanimous support, it at least had the advantage of entertaining the little girl!

These beauty sessions are also often an opportunity for Kourtney and her daughter to share a good time.