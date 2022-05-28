Kourtney Kardashian: Her doctor advises her to swallow to get pregnant (and it’s not a joke)

Married to Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian (43) intends to have a baby with the one she considers the man of her life. Mom of Mason Dash Disick (born December 14, 2009), Reign Aston Disick (born December 14, 2014), and Penelope Scotland Disick (born July 8, 2012) from her love with Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian’s sister has revealed to have received strange advice from a doctor in order to increase her chances of having a baby.

In the show The Kardashiansthe pretty brunette confided that she had been recommended to drink the sperm of her husband Travis Barker “four times a week” in order to get pregnant more easily. This doctor would have added to Kourtney Kardashian that this habit “would improve“His thyroid levels.”I don’t remember what he said, if it was low or high“, admitted the founder of Poosh. “I love this doctor“, confided Travis Barker, a great fan of this practice.

Bring “warmth in the uterus“

Hoping to become a mom again, Kourtney also underwent a drastic detox advised by Martha Soffer, an Ayurvedic medicine practitioner. “We had no caffeine, no alcohol, no sex, no bodybuilding, no sugar” she explained, also indicating that she and her husband had received natural and personalized treatments “for seven consecutive days“. Another prerogative to increase the fertility of Khloé Kardashian’s sister: take a foot bath with ginger to bring “warmth in the uterus“.

Interviewed by Entertainment Weekly about her IVF journey in April 2022, Kourtney revealed, “It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to see happen, but the journey is a little tough for any woman who’s been through it.“. A dream that could soon come true for the couple who have just married during three superb ceremonies. After a first marriage in Las Vegas, the lovers were married on May 15, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California before marry again on May 22, 2022 in Portofino, Italy Never two without three!