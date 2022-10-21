Kourtney Kardashian: her ex Scott Disick is dedicated to their children!

A close friend of Scott Disick has revealed that the latter has been discreet since the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian. He devotes himself to their children!

A few years ago, Kourtney Kardashian had a pretty tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick. The latter made life very hard for the mother of his children. Since then, the pretty brunette has .

Scott Disick distances himself from Kourtney Kardashian

For many years, Kourtney Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Disick. And the least we can say is that at the time, he was not really unanimous with the family.

Scott Disick often abused alcohol and embarrassed Kourtney Kardashian’s family. At several dinner parties, the clan met in very awkward posture.

Despite the actor’s many addictions, the reality TV candidate has always decided to forgive him. Together, they have had three children. These are their greatest happiness.

They had Penelope, Reign and Mason. On the other hand, the three children did not have the chance to grow up with their parents. And for good reason, the pretty brunette has put an end to their relationship.

It is now alongside Travis Barker that Kourtney Kardashian A few months ago, the two have also decided to get married. For his part, Scott Disick is very discreet.

A source told Entertainment Tonight revealed: “Scott has also been cool and low key lately. He did his best to avoid trouble or drama and be a great dad” .

Scott Disick little present in The Kardashians

Now, the ex of Kourtney Kardashian has decided to devote himself entirely to his children. He wants to spend as much time as possible with them. to see them grow.

Scott Disick fans have also seen that he has done rare appearances on The Kardashians. However, he was very present in season 1.

Kourtney Kardashian had also admitted that she did not know if he would appear in season 2. She had explained that she had no problem with the fact that he was present.

On the other hand, she does not want him to be part of her scenario. On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she said: “I didn’t have a problem at first when I watched it for the first time” .

Kourtney Kardashian explained: “Because I think we’re so used to the way we’ve done things for so long” .

Before revealing: “Those kinds of things would have been included. I think it just bothered me. Because I felt like it was my fairy tale” .

Kourtney Kardashian also explained: “And I was like, ‘Why can’t we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on that ?’ » .

She also announced: “I get his television, and blah, blah, blah, but for me, I didn’t have it. I was like, ‘You wouldn’t do this to someone else'” .

One thing is certain, Kourtney Kardashian has really turned the page on her story with Scott Disick. For his part, the latter is aware of having injured the mother of his children more than once.

From now on, each one lives his life far from the other. It remains to be seen whether their relationship will improve. Case to follow!