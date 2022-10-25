Kourtney Kardashian: her fans are convinced that she is pregnant!

Kourtney Kardashian fans have been convinced for several days now… She is pregnant! So is this really the case? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

The sun after the storm

Lately, Kourtney Kardashian has been through very difficult times. Her darling whom she has just married is very ill. He even had to go to the hospital at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, urgently.

He suffered from pancreatitis which is an inflammation of the pancreas. A source therefore told People media: “He was complaining of stomach cramps. Kourtney was worried yesterday. She really was, she was freaking out. »

Subsequently, Kourtney Kardashian therefore confided that this disease could be fatal : “Oh, what a scary, sad week it’s been. Our health is important… And sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. »

“So Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy. And he ended up with severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am grateful to God for healing my husband. Thank you for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immense outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful. »

Fortunately, all is well today! Know that the drummer of the Blink-182 group is in top form. He explained on Instagram: I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine. But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. I am now much better. »

Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant?

So after the storm comes the good weather ! Kourtney Kardashian never leaves her lover. Moreover, her fans are many to think that she is pregnant with him.

And for good reason ! The mother-of-three tends to hide her belly in her photos. She also covers it when she takes pictures. For example, she posted two photos of herself in a shiny black leather dress with a big slit on Instagram.

She adopted a particular position to hide her belly. She put her long sleeves in front of her stomach. In another photo, Kourtney Kardashian crossed her leg and rolled onto her side.

For Internet users, there is no doubt, she is pregnant ! “I think she’s pregnant. “, “It shows that she is expecting a baby”, “So this is just speculation and I could be 100% wrong, but I have the impression that she has been on the move lately. I think she posts old pics of her, but this is new to us, she’s hiding her belly herself. »

“Look at the way she is sitting. So she’s trying to hide a bump? »

Moreover, in an episode of The Kardashians, the star therefore confided that she was doing everything to get pregnant: “I have to eat quail eggs every day. she confided to her girlfriend.

So is a baby number 4 in the works? It is therefore a case to follow on MCE TV!