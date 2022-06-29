Kourtney Kardashian: her husband Travis Baker rushed to hospital

What happened to Travis Barker? On the evening of Tuesday, June 28, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband was hospitalized in emergency in Los Angeles. Since then, his relatives have published messages that are disturbing to say the least.

It’s been a long time since Kourtney Kardashian fans have seen her so happy. Admittedly, she has had a few good stories since her breakup with Scott Disick, the father of her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, but nothing very serious… At least until she realizes her feelings for drummer Travis Barker, a longtime friend of the family. For him, Kim Kardashian’s sister did what she never did for anyone: she agreed to get married in a very rock’n’roll ceremony in Santa Barbara, on May 15th.

The two lovebirds did not do things by halves since they organized no less than three parties to celebrate their love. Now there is only one thing missing to completely complete their happiness: welcome the fruit of their union. But while the 42-year-old star tries by all means to procreate again, the concern has just won over the couple. The reason ? Travis Barker had to be hospitalized urgently on the evening of Tuesday, June 28.

Travis Barker posts a cryptic message

According to information from TMZTravis Barker was seen in a stretcher transporting him to the emergency room. 46 years old, the Blink-142 drummer was treated at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. For now, the reasons for his hospitalization were not specified, but the person concerned and his relatives posted enigmatic messages which caused the concern of the fans. Indeed, the husband of Kourtney Kardashian wrote an alarming tweet a few hours before being rushed to the hospital: “God save me (God save me, editor’s note)”, could we read there.

Shortly after this message, it was his daughter, Alabama, who wrote on behalf of her father: “Please send your prayers”. But what could have happened for the drummer to be hospitalized in such a brutal way? So far, no information has leaked. The incident comes days after Kourtney, his wife, tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.