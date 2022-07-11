Kourtney Kardashian: her husband Travis Barker has been released from the hospital!

Travis Barker is finally released from the hospital. To celebrate, Kourtney Kardashian had planned a family trip to the sea.

A few days after his hospitalization, Travis Barker is much better. Kourtney Kardashian’s husband is finally released from the hospital. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z about the musician’s state of health.

Travis Barker back on his feet

Barely married to Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian experienced a traumatic situation last week. Her husband was rushed to hospital for a “life-threatening pancreatitis”.

A source of anxiety for the pretty brunette who was seen several days in a row wearing the same outfit. Fortunately, everything seems to be back to normal.

On his Instagram account, Blink-182 drummer therefore wanted to give news of his state of health. “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine. But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized since“, explained the husband of Kourtney Kardashian.

He then added: ” I’m much better now. » Good news for fans of the young man. And to recover from her emotions, Kim’s sister made the decision to move away from her daily life.

Fact, She and Travis took a trip to the sea. A well deserved getaway. On social networks, the couple appeared more complicit than ever.

As the musician drove a convertible, Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed the look on her face. In the back of the vehicle, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were smiling.

Once there, the pretty brunette therefore posted a snapshot of the view. A magnificent landscape that makes you want! But that’s not all !

A few hours after setting foot in the sand, the little family returned to their home. And the least we can say is that Kris Jenner was delighted to see Travis in good shape. MCE TV tells you more!

Grateful Kourtney Kardashian

Relieved to see the husband of Kourtney Kardashian Recover, the matriarch had then sent flowers. An orange bouquet in which was a word: ” Dearest Travis, get well soon!!! We love you. »

One thing is certain, it is that the young man will have scared his loved ones. Everything is fine now and the wife of the last seems satisfied.

The ex of Scott Disick had not hesitated to talk about the state of health of her darling. ” I am so grateful to the specialists, doctors and nurses from Cedars Sinai for taking care of my husband and I during our stay”wrote Kourtney Kardashian on the networks.

After this ordeal, she intends to take good care of her husband. Moreover, while his sister Kim is in Paris for Fashion Week, the eldest of the clan is at the bedside of Travis.

There is no doubt that this misadventure will have brought the couple closer together. Just as Justin Bieber’s illness brought the singer closer to the beautiful Hailey. Either way, Kourtney Kardashian has only one thing to say: ” Kravis 4 ever !