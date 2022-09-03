Kourtney Kardashian: her husband Travis Barker has his lips tattooed!

Travis Barker has Kourtney Kardashian in the skin! He has just had his lips tattooed on part of his body. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Love with a capital A

Between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkereverything runs like clockwork. The two lovebirds love each other more than anything, and do not hesitate to show it on Instagram.

They share very intimate moments, tender kisses, loving looks, and great declarations of love. Especially since the Blink-182 drummer had an illness.

Kim Kardashian’s sister was very scared for him: ” He complained of stomach cramps. Kourtney was worried yesterday. She really was, she was freaking out. Oh, what a scary and sad week this has been. Our health is important… And sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. »

“So Travis and I went together for a routine endoscopy. And he ended up with severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am grateful to God for healing my husband. Thank you for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immense outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful. »

The two lovebirds never leave each other! Moreover, the singer comes from take a step forward in their relationship. So he got his wife’s lips tattooed…

The founder of Poosh therefore showed off the tattoo in question. We see his lips on his body. “My lips on my husband,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Travis Barker’s proof of love for Kourtney Kardashian

This tattoo therefore has a very important meaning since the couple got married three months ago, in Italy. So it symbolizes their passion and physical attractiveness.

The famous drummer est known for his collection of tattoos. But did you know that several of them are dedicated to Kourtney Kardashian?

Remember that on March 25, 2021, he tattooed the following sentence: “you are so cool! a line from the movie True Romance, which is one of Kourtney’s favorites.

Last year, Travis also got tattoo Kourtney’s name on his chest. The mum-of-three also tattooed “I love you” on her forearm. And that’s not all ! The singer engraved the letter K on his arm on July 6.

This shows that they are more in love than ever. The two lovers also travel very often to the four corners of the world to share unique moments. They love each other, and therefore proclaim it loud and clear, in every part of the globe. Isn’t that too cute!

Know that everything is going wonderfully for them, even on the side of the children! Mason, Penelope and Reign get along very well with Alabama, the artist’s daughter. But also with Landon, Shanna and Atiana De La Hoya who is 23 years old.