Kourtney Kardashian: her new Lemme brand already criticized by fans!

Kourtney Kardashian has just released her new vitamin brand Lemme and it is already getting slammed by fans.

Lemme: Kourtney Kardashian’s new brand

After Kim, Khloé and Kylie, it’s Kourtney Kardashian’s turn to release a new brand. It’s September 6 as the oldest child in one of America’s most famous families broke the news.

It is through a very colorful Instagram post that the beautiful brunette decided to teaser sound output “new baby” christened Lemme. Nope, mason’s mom is not pregnant. Lemme is a brand of vitamin presented in the form of very “divine” according to Kourtney Kardashian.

Under this famous Instagram post liked more than 1 million timesthe eldest of the Kardashians had even announced how the launch of her brand was a dream for her.

She wrote thus: “I can finally share what I was doing. I dreamed about this idea for a long time. I had a lot of meetings and conversations with different people about what was the best way to build my brand”.

The pretty brunette also confided that it took her 5 years to create Lemme: ” After 5 years, my passionmy baby will finally come out all over the world. Meet Lemme, my new line of vitamins and supplements ».

At the beginning of September, Kourtney Kardashian had even announced the release date of these famous vitamins. It was therefore Tuesday, September 27 that Lemme was released and we have to believe that this launch does not only make people happy.

An exit that does not pass

Kourtney Kardashian therefore released her brand of vitamins on September 27, 2022. And the least we can say is that this launch made people talk. Indeed, many fans did not appreciate the prices of these vitamin candies.

Indeed, for the modest sum of $30 (€31), fans will be able to get a jar of his famous gummies. It is therefore this price that does not pass for fans of Kourtney Kardashian.

The worshipers of the star did not fail to let him know: “$30 for this thing, I didn’t know it was a luxury item”, for example, annoyed a fan.

Same the ingredients of the vitamins are implicated by fans of the eldest Kardashian. “Do your research on the ingredients of this product”launched a fan.

For now, Kourtney Kardashian has not yet responded to this wave of hatred. On the contrary, the launch of his brand gave him cold sweats.

It is on Instagram that the latter told the adventures around this famous day. If the young mother is smiling in her story alongside a friend, she still lived through moments of fright.

She indeed confessed: “I had the best start today. Despite being arrested and fined”. The beautiful brunette also added: ” A lot of other things almost put me downbut nothing can break my vibe”.

In this same story, the now Mrs. Barker also shared the video of everyone who received the vitamins. Among them are her sisters Kendall Jenner or Khloé Kardashian. So many adventures, but that does not seem to have tarnished the mood of the latter.