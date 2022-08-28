Kourtney Kardashian hints she’s ‘desperate to separate’ from her family as fans see her throwing shade at Kim in video

KOURTNEY Kardashian has dropped another hint that she is desperate to separate from her family in a new video.

The star has raised speculation of a family feud after a series of clues emerged online.

Now fans believe Kourtney, 43, has given another hint of her animosity towards her mother and sister.

In a video shared to a fan account on TikTok, the Kar-Jenner women posed for a family photoshoot to promote Kylie’s new makeup venture.

Khloe, Kim, Kris, Kendall and Kylie’s daughter Stormi all gathered around the beauty mogul for a sultry photo, but Kourtney was nowhere to be found.

Fans watched as Kim tersely shouted out her sister’s name, calling for her to join in.

Once she arrived for photos, Kourtney distanced herself from the others, standing awkwardly to the side.

Fans have taken to Reddit to speculate about the odd behavior, as many believe the Poosh founder is feuding with her famous family.

“Kim is so good at posing I almost didn’t notice her yelling at Kourtney,” one wrote alongside the music video.

“What’s going on with Kim and Kourtney…?” another asked.

Kourtney’s weird body language has also been pointed out by some fans.

“Kourtney looks uncomfortable, she definitely looks more natural than the others,” one remarked.

“Kourtney looks like she doesn’t want to be there,” agreed for a second.

A third asked, “Why does Kourtney stay away from her sisters so much? while a fourth added, “My thoughts exactly. »

SUBTLE SWEEP

Earlier this week, Kourtney seemed to have brushed off her sister Kim in a new post.

Kourtney shared a screenshot of the most recent posts on her Instagram grid.

They included photos with her husband, Travis Barker, and with her three children: Mason, 12; Penelope, 10 years old; and Reign, seven.

The shots did not adhere to a specific color palette, ranging from pink and green to white, blue and black.

Kourtney’s post appeared to be a subtle dig at Kim, who earlier this year was caught photographing her niece Stormi just so she could fit into the strict “aesthetic” of her Instagram feed.

In December, eagle-eyed fans claimed someone had “badly altered” True’s face from someone else next to Chicago, Kim’s daughter.

Original photos showed four-year-old Chicago beaming for the camera next to Khloe’s daughter “True” on a trip to the attraction.

After Khloe accidentally blurted out that the snaps were fake, Kim cleared up the controversy and revealed that she was the one who edited them.

The Hulu star said the person next to Chicago was actually his sister Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and she photoshopped the tot at her brother’s request.

“ALL ABOUT AESTHETICS”

Kim started by explaining the color palette of her Instagram grid, writing on her Stories, “OK OK so you know I’m all about my aesthetic!

“And my IG grid has been pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned! The original photos were Stormi!

“However, I asked Kylie if I could post them and she said she didn’t really feel like posting yet and so I respect that!

“But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi wore pink and it fit perfectly. »

Earlier this month, Kourtney also appeared to slam Kim and Kylie for flying in private jets.

The star also dropped her own rival skincare line this week, after Kim debuted with SKKN two months prior.

