Kourtney Kardashian Hints She’s Pregnant After Fans Spot a Major Clue During Husband Travis Barker’s Tour

KARDASHIAN fans think they’ve spotted a huge clue Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have been waiting for.

The couple revealed their desire to have a baby together during the first season of The Kardashians, which debuted on Hulu.

On Friday, the Poosh founder shared a series of love snaps of her and her rocker hubby on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “touring woman”.

Travis, 46, commented on the post: “Life on tour is better with you. »

Fans flocked to the comments to flatter the duo, who they suspect are expecting a child.

Several commenters have noted how happy and in love the duo seem, suggesting it may be a sign that a little bundle of joy is on the way.

” You are beautiful both ! one fan wrote, adding, “#couplegoals.”

Another commenter added: “When you had that feeling. #InLove. »

A third fan added: “just perfect”.

Kourtney and Travis have made no attempt to hide how in love they are, racing the PDA at every turn.

BEAT IT

Recently, the Blink-182 drummer posted a steamy video of himself making out with his wife while playing the drums.

Kourtney was shown wearing ripped jeans and a white top as she sat on Travis’ lap, kissing him.

The musician did not miss a beat, playing as if nothing had happened.

He captioned the post: “Practice makes perfect. »

The mum-of-three shared her own photo from the session on social media, writing, “It’s drum practice time. »

Speculation is rife about the couple expecting a child together.

BABY KRAVIS

Kourtney shares daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign, seven, and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

She is also the stepmother to Travis’ children: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18 – the teenagers he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The star has fueled speculation she expects.

Recently, she shared a photo of herself wearing an oversized top on her Instagram story.

She pouted in the photo, which showed her laid back and basking in the sun.

Kourtney captioned the post: “My natural eyes are red. »

Her pupils seemed to be a scarlet hue in the snap of her fingers as they reflected the sunlight.

FAN THEORIES

Fans have been theorizing about Kourtney’s pregnancy for months.

After Kourtney once again hid her belly in a baggy sweatshirt, fans became convinced that she tried to keep her pregnancy a secret and was already pregnant.

One fan suggested, “I think she is pregnant.

“So it’s just speculation and I could be 100 per cent wrong, but I feel like she’s been on the move lately. I think she posts old pictures to him, but new to us.

“She hid her belly, herself. »

Another added: “Don’t get me excited. »

A third fan noted, “Look at the way she is sitting. Trying to hide a bump? »

She didn’t deny the baby rumors, apparently adding fuel to the fire.

Kourtney has been very public about her struggles conceiving with her husband.

She broke down during The Kardashians, revealing how difficult it had been to conceive and how hard the treatments had been on her body.

