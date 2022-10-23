Kourtney Kardashian holds her belly and shows off real curves in mini dress amid rumors she’s pregnant with Travis’ baby

KOURTNEY Kardashian appeared with her hand holding her belly amid rumors that she may be pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby.

Kourtney, 43, and her rock star husband, Travis, 46, went to a birthday party on October 21.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended Kim Kardashian's birthday party

Travis had his hands wrapped around Kourtney's stomach

The Kardashians star celebrated her sister’s special day when Kim Kardashian turned 42.

The duo traveled to their hometown of Calabasas, Calif., where the lavish party took place.

Travis wore a black trench coat and his wife wore a jacket with an extra long tail.

Kourtney also donned a sultry black dress with a plunging V-neckline.

With the extremely short dress, she displayed her long legs.

The Hulu star had one hand visibly placed on her stomach as she jammed the other hand with the Blink-182 drummer.

HIS WELCOME DATE?

Fans have recently become convinced that the reality star may have dropped a hidden pregnancy message in her recent Instagram photos.

Kourtney almost looked like she was stepping out of a lacy top as she shared her affection for her partner.

The TV star and her husband teased the launch of a new Lemme product.

The caption read: “@lemme, available soon 10:25.”

Her followers speculated that the launch date could also be her due date.

Fans took to the comments section and suggested the TV personality dropped a possible clue.

A fan asked: “She is pregnant?”

Another fan wrote, “Hope this is a baby and you are promoting prenatal LMAO.”

A third fan added: “Prenatal and pregnancy announcement.”

In September, Kourtney announced her brand Lemme, which would sell vitamin-infused gummies.

THEIR PERSONAL LIFE

Although they haven’t said anything official, Kourtney and Travis shared the struggle to conceive their first child on the Hulu show.

The two tried using in vitro fertilization (IVF), but they didn’t conceive on their first round.

Along with kissing and cuddling on social media and in public, the couple shared intimate photos involving each other’s feet.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12; Penelope, 10 years old; and Reign, seven.

After getting married in May, the Poosh founder became stepmother to Travis’ teenage children – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 – both of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

RECREATE THE MOMENT

Recently, the couple celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement.

In honor of the special day, Kourtney showed off her curves in a drenched black T-shirt while frolicking in the waves.

The couple returned to Santa Barbara to celebrate the first anniversary of Travis’ marriage proposal.

The drummer tried to recreate the moment and once again spread hundreds of red roses around the beach.

Travis included a set of lit candles alongside a blanket and pillows for the two to celebrate in private.

Kourtney and Travis recreated the moment he proposed to her

Kourtney and Travis pictured with their children

Fans speculated that Kourtney might be pregnant