Kourtney Kardashian Holds Travis Barker’s Hand on Coffee Run: Photos – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian43, enjoyed a quick lunch and coffee with her rockstar hubby Travis Barker46 years old and son Disick Reign7 years old, at the JOi Café in Westlake Village on Wednesday July 13th. The Poosh CEO and founder frequents the restaurant because of its variety of plant-based dishes, smoothies, and coffee, all adjacent to Kourt’s healthy lifestyle and personal brand.

Kourtney, who is in love with Travis and all aspects of married life, kept it low key as she held hands with Travis with Reign in tow in a graphic raglan tee and drawstring sweatshirts, topped with sandals and sunglasses. Sun. Travis donned a similar outfit with a dark gray hoodie, navy sweatshirts, sneakers and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Reign matched his mom’s vibe in a light gray t-shirt with fuzzy black pants and slides with a cafe doggy bag in tow. Although Kourtney shares children Mason12, and Penelope10 years with his ex Scott Disickneither were in tow on the trip to the trio’s cafe.

Travis seemed to be in good spirits, fresh out of his recent hospital stay. The Blink-182 drummer was recently hospitalized with a severe case of acute pancreatitis, but has since performed on stage with a pal Machine Gun Kelly during the singer’s concert at the Forum in Inglewood.

Travis’ six-day stay took him to West Hills Hospital near his home in Calabasas, Calif., after his pancreatitis flare-up, brought on by a recent colonoscopy. He was then transferred to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills, with Kourtney pictured by his side at every turn.

“During the endoscopy, I was removed from a very small polyp in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Travis explained. “This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently doing much better,” he shared via social media.

Kourtney took to Instagram with her own thoughts on her husband’s health scare. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” she wrote. “I am so touched and grateful.”