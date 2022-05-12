Kourtney Kardashian: how her children reacted to the announcement of her engagement with Travis Barker?

On October 17, 2021, Travis Barker asked for Kourtney Kardashian’s hand during a sunset on the beach in Montecito, California. This Thursday, May 5, in the fourth episode of “The Kardashians”, the new show of the most followed family in the world, we discover the images of the engagement as well as the reactions of each one. If fans had already had a glimpse of the event on Instagram, they were then far from imagining that this moment of happiness had not been so joyful for the whole family.

During the broadcast of this new episode, it was thus discovered that the children of Kourtney Kardashian were not present during the request. A decision taken by Kris Jenner who had felt that they were too young to understand what was happening. Plus, she didn’t want to lie to Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, about the marriage proposal. However, after having lived one of the most beautiful moments of her life, the latter decided to reach her three children by telephone in order to announce the news to them in person before the media relayed the information.

“Not Exciting” News

Kourtney Kardashian therefore isolated herself in a room and contacted them by Facetime. First, she spoke to her daughter, Penelope, who collapsed during the conversation. Indeed, the little girl burst into tears and asked her mother to hang up. The reality star once explained to the camera that it was a big change for the latter: “I think it’s hard for her, it’s a big change. And even though she loves Travis, I don’t think she knows what that means. She must tell herself that she is being left out. Meanwhile, her son, Reign, called the engagement news “not exciting,” and Mason, the eldest sibling, simply didn’t answer the call. Scott Disick also reacted to the engagement. Khloé Kardashian related to his sisters what he said at the time of the announcement: “You are going to fire me now. I am no longer part of the family. »