Kourtney Kardashian is a Barker… for the third time

It’s official. Kourtney Kardashian, 43, married Travis Barker, 46, drummer for pop band Blink-182 in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy on Sunday (May 22). After a visit to Las Vegas in April, and just days after an intimate wedding in Southern California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker flew to the “Botte” to exchange their vows.

As we announced to you, this is neither the first nor the second time that the couple lends itself to the tradition… It is only the third time in less than two months that the lovebirds say “yes” to each other in front of their relatives. And this time, the wedding was celebrated in a lavish outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino, Italy. On her Instagram account, the former protagonist of keeping up with the Kardashians shared the good news with several unpublished photos under which we can read in particular in the caption “Happy forever”.

Kourtney Kardashian, a sexy bride

For their big day, the couple opted for outfits by Dolce & Gabbana. The theme ? At first glance, we would lean towards a sexy gothic style! The bride wore a sexy corseted short white dress inspired by Italian lingerie, with a dramatic long veil. The groom sported a sleek black double-breasted suit. As for the closest guests, they all wore very original outfits. Dressed entirely in black, Kim and Khloé Kardashian wore sheer bodycon dresses with lace. Kendall and Kylie were in very close-fitting floral dresses. Kris, who walked her down the aisle, chose a beige fringed dress.

As a reminder, Travis Barker asked Kourtney Kardashian in marriage in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. Precious moments marked by love and immortalized in the new series The Kardashians.

