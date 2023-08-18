Kourtney Kardashian is a sexy ‘Barbie’ for Travis Barker

Although kourtney kardashian She is expecting her fourth and first child with the musician travis barkerrocked the social network by sharing a carousel of old photos, in which she was seen in a sensuous pink dress and platinum blonde hair.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star shared with her 224 million followers on Instagram on Thursday looks like Barbie rocker in pink sequin minidress with black lace, some stilettos Black with open toes and posing in front of some suitcases vintage and a collected but carefree hairstyle that made her look very natural.

after breaking the news, kourtney kardashian She has shared with all her fans many of the most important moments of her pregnancy and her relationship with Barker, with whom she went on vacation to Montecito, California, where the couple got engaged in October 2021 and where they showed off their did not close. baby bump.

Fellow businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian continues to set trends this summer, whether it’s in a bright bikini by the pool or reinventing maternity wear in a bright blue miniskirt. mules metallic silver.

“To see you grow in me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and happiness.” kourtney kardashian on instagram

as well as its iconic looks likeTheir posts are accompanied by messages of love for their son, and in addition, we can see on Instagram how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took an original way of revealing the gender of their child and sharing the news. For this, the musician’s drum was used.

On May 15, Kourtney and Travis celebrated one year of their marriage and they are very much in love with each other and enjoying family life. Raj Mistri, penelope And Government, children of relationship influencer was with Scott DisickWhile Barker has Landon, Alabama, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, from his marriage. Shanna Moakler,

