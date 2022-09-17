Kourtney Kardashian is already filming The Kardashians 3 with her family!

In a recent interview, Kourtney Kardashian announced that with her family, she was already filming season 3 of The Kardashians!

A few years ago, Kourtney Kardashian and her family made an unexpected decision. The clan have announced that they are ending their Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show. But recently, the .

Kourtney Kardashian proud to return to the screens

Kourtney Kardashian and her family have been talking about them for years now. And for good reason, they managed to gain an incredible notoriety over the years, in particular because of a video of Kim Kardashian which made the buzz.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family have had their own reality show. Since their youth, the clan has been filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But much to the surprise of their fans, the family stopped everything.

It was without counting on the tempting proposal of Disney +. Indeed, the platform offered a large sum of money to the family. And this, with the aim of .

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters have also accepted the proposal. A few months ago, Disney+ therefore broadcast season 1 of The Kardashians. Thanks to the family’s return, fans were able to learn more about her.

At first, they discovered that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott wanted to have a baby. However, things do not go as planned. And for good reason, the mother has very hard to have another child.

The reality TV candidate must also undergo treatment to hope to get pregnant. Fans will also learn a little more about his journey in the sequel to reality TV.

Kris Jenner victim of health concerns

In just a few weeks, Kourtney Kardashian fans should find out what’s next for The Kardashians. But that’s not all. The big sister claimed that she and her family were already filming season 3.

In an interview with ENews, Kourtney Kardashian said: “I filmed season 3 here” . Before adding: “We are shooting season three now” . Season 2 should hold big surprises.

The young woman explained: “Travis and I are going to Milan for our wedding fittings. So it’s a very good adventure that we’re taking you on.” . Fans will also learn about Kris Jenner’s health issues.

In a teaser unveiled this Thursday, Kris Jenner appeared in tears. She said from her hospital bed: “I can’t tell my children that I am afraid. They have enough problems” .

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian’s mom continued: “They don’t need to worry about mum” . On the other hand, the mother of True and a little boy quickly understood the signs.

She confided: “I don’t know what’s going on with you” . Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, announced: “No matter how crazy things get, we will always be a family” .

One thing is certain, fans can’t wait to discover the sequel to The Kardashian 2. It will take next to see it on Disney +!