Kourtney Kardashian is completely naked in a sheer lace jumpsuit in a new behind-the-scenes NSFW video for Lemme

KOURTNEY Kardashian posed nude in a sheer lace jumpsuit for a new NSFW video.

She showed off her killer curves in a series of new clips and photos promoting her brand Lemme.

5

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, Kourtney, 43, caught fans’ attention as she slipped into a pink lace jumpsuit, under which she appeared to be wearing absolutely nothing.

The reality star turned entrepreneur added a pair of black leather boots over the one-piece and wore her hair in a pigtail with colorful scrunchies.

For a video shared with her 200 million followers, she seductively rolled on a giant candy.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, she showed off the sexy outfit with some behind-the-scenes clips, panning the camera up and down her body and pouting.

The close-up videos showed that Kourtney was actually wearing a bra under her jumpsuit, but her undies were a neutral hue to make it look like she was pretty bare.

The new videos came as the mother-of-three announced a new product from her vitamin gummy company.

“You guys, there’s a new Lemme in town and this one is a favorite of Team Lemme,” she revealed.

“Say goodbye to bloating and say hello to Lemme Debloat. »

Most read in Entertainment

The new product, which goes on sale Oct. 11, contains probiotics “to reduce bloating and aid digestion.”

Kourtney launched Lemme on Sept. 27, just over four months after her marriage to Travis Barker.

THE BALL IS IN HIS KOURT

Celebrating the launch of the brand last month, Kourtney flaunted her fit figure on Instagram as she posed naked in an oversized vitamin ball pit.

She showed off Lemme’s playful nature by wearing long hair extensions and colorful ’70s-inspired makeup.

In the caption of the post, she wrote: “Meet Lemme – my new line of vitamins and supplements that I have created to become a divine and well-being part of your daily life. »

Kourtney’s supplements are $30 for a 60 bottle and can be purchased online now.

LACE PATTERN

Before launching Lemme, Kourtney had just released a fashion collaboration with Boohoo.

Posing for the brand’s promotional photos in September, she showed off her thong in a sheer lace dress from the collection.

She also went braless as she showed off her new pinstripe suit.

But eco-conscious Kourtney has received backlash from some fans following her decision to partner with a fast fashion brand.

5

5