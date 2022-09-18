Kourtney Kardashian is expecting a child with her husband Travis Barker?

On her Instagram account, Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos that reignited pregnancy rumors with Travis Barker!

Very active on social networks, Kourtney Kardashian very often shares photos of her daily life. This week, she shared a snapshot that has sparked pregnancy rumors with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian is trying for a baby

In season 1 of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she was trying to get pregnant with husband Travis Barker. Both want to have their own child but .

On her reality show, Kourtney Kardashian said she was taking . On the other hand, she has side effects that she did not expect at all.

The reality TV contestant said she had symptoms that resembled menopause. She indicated that she was worried. And that she had gained weight because of the treatment she was undergoing.

Kim’s sister revealed to Kris Jenner: “The medication I take put me through menopause. I am literally in menopause. It didn’t was not a great experience” . But that’s not all.

Kourtney Kardashian also confessed that she had to deal with the bad comments about her weight gain. “I find it so rude that people allow themselves to judging others on their looks” .

Before adding: “Especially when they don’t know what they’re going through” . Unfortunately, the beauty is not at the end of her troubles. This week, she is at the heart of new pregnancy rumors.

pregnancy rumors

This Sunday, September 18, Kourtney Kardashian shared several photos on her Instagram account. She flaunted her forms on the social network. On one of the shots, she revealed herself touching her stomach.

It was enough for Kourtney Kardashian fans to think that she is pregnant with her husband Travis Barker. Many think that the two lovebirds

Others, on the other hand, think that the reality TV candidate only wanted to show her forms. In the comments, several fans also wanted to thank her for display a “real” body on the Web.

It must be said that on social networks, several stars do not hesitate to retouch their physique to show themselves ever more perfect. For her part, Kourtney Kardashian no longer wants to show herself with filters.

She assumes her pretty curves and does not hesitate to show it to her fans. A few years ago, she had also made things clear on all the comments about of a suspected pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian then confided: “A lot of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby #4? ‘…I could have taken that the wrong way. But I know I didn’t look pregnant.” .

The reality TV candidate also explained: “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I have been pregnant three times. It’s very feminine to have curves. And I love my body” .