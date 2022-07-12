Kourtney Kardashian is feuding with Kim and Khloe again, fans say

Kardashian fans have started to speculate that Kourtney Kardashian might not be on good terms with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, after spotting several clues.

The sisters have documented their rocky relationship on their reality TV shows for years, but seem to have hit it off just fine lately.

However, fans notice that cracks are starting to appear.

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be feuding with Kim and Khloe again.

In a Reddit post, a fan noted that while Khloe and Kim regularly brag in their Instagram comments, Kourtney rarely joins in.

“Meanwhile, on Kourtney’s insta, neither Kim NOR Khloe have ever commented. Khloe didn’t even comment on Kourtney’s happy birthday message! Isn’t that fishy? the user pointed out. “Something’s going on and it’s giving mean girls out-of-group group behavior [sic]. I feel like they’re both jealous of Kourt’s relationship and her newfound relevance. »

Under the Reddit post, users reacted to the lack of Instagram interactions the sisters have with each other.

“With friendships and siblings, it’s pretty normal for alliances to change depending on each person’s situation in their life,” one user commented.

Another user added, “Kourtney is in a love bubble with Travis. These people are still unreachable until it breaks. »

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t attend Khloe’s recent birthday trip.

Kourtney was also noticeably absent from Khloe’s birthday trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands, although Kim, Khloe, Rob Kardashian and their children True, Dream and Chicago were in attendance.

Although her absence from the trip may have something to do with her husband Travis Barker’s recent health crisis. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering from “severe life-threatening pancreatitis”.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian seem to have missed a party for Kourtney’s daughter.

In a second Reddit post, a user noticed that most family members were absent from Penelope Disick’s 10th birthday party, pointing out other clues and captioning the post, “Kourtney seems to be living a very lonely life right now. moment. »

“Thought it was odd that none of his sisters or mum’s friends were pictured at P’s 10th birthday party,” they wrote. “Maybe they were there, but it seems odd that she would post random selfies but not include any of the other adult guests if they were there. »

Fans will know that Kourtney and Kim often throw joint birthday parties for their daughters, Penelope and North, but seem to have skipped the tradition this year.

Kim and Khloe’s lack of attendance at their niece’s birthday party could be because they were both in the Turks and Caicos Islands to celebrate Khloe’s birthday, while Kris Jenner was pictured in holiday with her boyfriend Corey Gamble in Sicily.

Kourtney has previously criticized her sisters for their judgment while Khloe and Kim have accused their older sister of being dismissive, rude and having a poor work ethic.

Their tensions culminated in a physical altercation between Kim and Kourtney that was featured in a 2020 episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

