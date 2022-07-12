Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian is feuding with Kim and Khloe again, fans say

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Kardashian fans have started to speculate that Kourtney Kardashian might not be on good terms with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, after spotting several clues.

The sisters have documented their rocky relationship on their reality TV shows for years, but seem to have hit it off just fine lately.

However, fans notice that cracks are starting to appear.

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be feuding with Kim and Khloe again.

In a Reddit post, a fan noted that while Khloe and Kim regularly brag in their Instagram comments, Kourtney rarely joins in.

“Meanwhile, on Kourtney’s insta, neither Kim NOR Khloe have ever commented. Khloe didn’t even comment on Kourtney’s happy birthday message! Isn’t that fishy? the user pointed out. “Something’s going on and it’s giving mean girls out-of-group group behavior [sic]. I feel like they’re both jealous of Kourt’s relationship and her newfound relevance. »

Under the Reddit post, users reacted to the lack of Instagram interactions the sisters have with each other.

“With friendships and siblings, it’s pretty normal for alliances to change depending on each person’s situation in their life,” one user commented.

Another user added, “Kourtney is in a love bubble with Travis. These people are still unreachable until it breaks. »

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake conquer Paris with 3 iconic looks

9 mins ago

“Dune 2″: Warner Bros postpones the premiere of the long-awaited sequel | celebrity | rmmn | LIGHTS

19 mins ago

What is the life of the child protagonist of Alf

31 mins ago

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Could India Rose Hemsworth be the new member of the Young Avengers? – Movie News

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button