Kourtney Kardashian is finally reunited with her family after snubbing them for months as Kim and Khloe show off slim waists

KOURTNEY Kardashian has reunited with her famous family after snubbing sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie for several months.

For some time now, fans have been speculating about a feud in the family.

The Lemme founder was spotted strolling the Moonlight Rollerskating rink in Sherman Oaks, Calif., alongside her siblings.

She had her son Reign in tow, as she often does, and appeared in high spirits.

Kourtney wore a tight sheer white top with a black print on it and black jeans, and carried a small black bag in her hands.

She wore skimpy sunglasses and wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail with little bits of her bangs hanging down the front.

She was joined by Khloe, 38, who kept it casual in a black sweatshirt and dark sunglasses and wore a large bandage over her face.

Kim, 41, was also there wearing a black Adidas top and matching pants with her long blonde hair flowing freely.

Kendall Jenner, who Kourtney is not believed to have been fighting with, was seen cutting a slim figure in a tight black outfit and high heel boots.

She carried a large black bag over her shoulder during the outing.

Fans have been buzzing about a potential feud between a few of the Kardashians stars for weeks.

One such clue came in the form of Kim announcing her new business venture — a private equity firm — on the heels of Kourtney’s new venture announcement.

The reality star took to her Instagram profile on Wednesday night to share news of her fledgling private equity firm, although she deleted the post shortly after.

Alongside the announcement, the reality star posed for a photoshoot with partner Jay Sammons, wearing a head-to-toe black jumpsuit.

Kim shared her logo for the new company and captioned her post, “Excited to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-manager, as well as @krisjenner who will serve as a partner in our firm.

Kim’s post came as a bit of a shock to fans, as her big sister Kourtney had just announced her own new venture Lemme hours prior.

On Tuesday, The US Sun exclusively revealed the TV personality’s plans for her new venture and secret partnership with Simon Huck.

According to documents obtained exclusively by The US Sun, Kourtney filed a trademark for Lemme on Feb. 19, 2022, though she said the project took years to prepare.

Lemme will include the production of “bags, handbags, tote bags, wallets, clutches and garments”.

Other categories included in the mark are listed as “games, toys and sporting goods”.

The US Sun also revealed that Kourtney turned to her family friend Simon, 38, owner of New York’s successful PR firm Command Entertainment Group.

The Hulu star has teamed up with Simon’s New York company to help promote the launch of Lemme.

The brand’s Instagram has a link in the bio, though the website only has a button for fans to subscribe to receive notification about the launch.

The account very quickly gained 10,900 followers after launch.

Fans were eager to congratulate Kourtney and speculate on what Lemme will be like.

But neither of Kourtney’s sisters has commented on the brand’s new fall, adding to speculation of a family feud.

The TV star’s other venture, Poosh, recently revealed plans to venture into a skincare line, directly competing with sisters Kim Kardashian’s SKKN and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.

Fans also noticed Kourtney wasn’t among the guests at Kylie’s 25th birthday party and wondered why she skipped her sister’s special day.

The family has been tight-lipped amid the drama.

