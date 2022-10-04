Kourtney Kardashian is still sleeping with her daughter Penelope, 10

Just because Penelope Disick looks “so grown up” these days doesn’t mean she’s too cool to cuddle up to mommy.

Indeed, Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that her 10-year-old daughter always spends the night with her in her bed.

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and almost always has,” the 43-year-old ‘Kardashians’ star told pal Amanda Hirsch on the ‘Not Skinny But Not’ podcast. Fat” by Dear Media.

“Unless she has a friend to sleep over or lets me sleep over at Travis’ or Aunt Coco’s [Khloé] or at Aunt Kiki’s [Kim]”, Mrs. Travis Barker made sure to note. “But other than that, we’re so close.”

The reality star – who co-parents Penelope as well as sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – described ‘P’ as her ‘mini-me’.

“She’s such, I can’t even explain it. She’s my daughter I don’t care about,” Kardashian said proudly.

Despite the mother-daughter duo’s co-sleeping habits, Penelope seems like a pretty independent young woman!

Last week, fans gushed about mini Kourtney after Kardashian shared a series of photos showing her daughter looking all grown up.

Kardashian’s co-parents Penelope, Reign and Mason (not pictured) with Scott Disick.

“Omg don’t tell me it’s Penelope 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❣️,” exclaimed one of many surprised Instagram users.

In the photo, which was taken at Kardashian’s Lemme Vitamin Gummy launch party, “P” sported a pink dress with a square neckline and spaghetti straps.

Kardashian described “P” as her “mini-me.” Instagram/kourtneykardash

Next to her was Reign, who looked dapper in dark overalls and a graphic tee, as he flashed a big grin for the photo.

Big brother Mason, who Kardashian admitted “doesn’t like” social media, was not present for the siblings’ photo.

“He doesn’t want anything to do with it,” she told Hirsch.