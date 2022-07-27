Kourtney Kardashian Is “Super Happy” For Khloe Before Baby #2

Standing next to his sister. Kourtney Kardashian is delighted for Khloe Kardashian before the birth of her second child with her ex Tristan Thompsondespite the NBA player’s ongoing drama.

“Kourtney is super happy for Khloé”, says a source We Weekly exclusively on the 43-year-old Poosh founder’s reaction to her younger sister’s baby announcement. “Khloé has wanted to give True a sibling for a while now, so Kourtney just backed her decision to go through a surrogate and raise the baby with Tristan’s help. She’s going to be there for her 100%.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

We Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Khloé, 38, is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with Thompson, 31, via gestational carrier. The duo are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True, while the Chicago Bulls player shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and her son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to surrogate extraordinaire for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for the Good American co-founder said. We July 13. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple began planning to expand their family before news broke that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support, claiming she got pregnant after having an affair with him in March 2021 – while he was still dating Khloé. We confirmed the fitness model gave birth to son Theo in December 2021 and the Canada native confirmed he was the father of the child a month later.

Khloé confessed to being blindsided by the news during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians last month, adding that she learned of Thompson’s infidelity “along with the rest of the world”.

“A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? It’s just an extra slap on my face,” she told the cameras. “It’s humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would rather be alone than be around people.

The athlete’s ongoing drama over child support has also strained his relationship with the keeping up with the Kardashians alum. “Khloé and Tristan are co-parents, but do not speak to each other [outside] of co-parenting, that’s the only communication they have anymore,” a second source told Us earlier this month. “Tristan has realized he is a parent figure to True and the new baby. [and] that’s all he is for Khloé right now.

The Strong looks better naked The author’s family also severed ties with Thompson following his infidelity and paternity scandal. “[Khloé’s sisters] completely support each other and are there for Khloé,” an insider said. We Wednesday, July 20. “They will of course be there to support her and the baby.”

The source continued: “As for Tristan, most of them have drifted away from him, especially after learning he was expecting a baby with Maralee.”

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

