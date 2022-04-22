Kourtney Kardashian: IVF, weight gain, depression… her difficult fight to get pregnant again

Kourtney Kardashian makes a big confession in the second episode of The Kardashians. She recounts in particular her journey to have a child with Travis Barker.

It’s in the second episode of The Kardashians that Kourtney Kardashian confided in her fight to have a child with her partner, Travis Barker. The scene takes place at her home in Calabasas when Kris Jenner comes to visit her. The mother of the family notably asked her daughter how the medical examination had gone. “Horrible”, Kourtney replied. Kim Kardashian’s sister has revealed that she and Travis Barker want have a baby. Only their doctor took them “on this IVF road, and it hasn’t been the most amazing experience”, according to his words.

Recall that Kourtney Kardashian is the mother of 3 children: Mason, 12 years old, Penelope, 9 years old, and Reign, 7 years old. Children who are the fruit of her relationship with Scott Disick which she had dated from 2005 to 2015. Kourtney tells herself to be tired that people say she is pregnant on social networks. “It’s so rude to comment on people when you don’t have no idea what they’re actually going through“, she confided. “The drugs they gave me put me into menopause, literally into menopause,” she continues.

Kourtney Kardashian: “I have every reason in the world to be happy”

The drugs that the couple’s doctors, Kourtney-Travis, prescribed him have plunged into depressionsays the reality TV star. “I think because I’m so clean and so careful about what I put in my body, it’s like it has a completely opposite reaction and worked as a contraceptive instead of helping us, she added in her confession.

“I have every reason in the world to be happy. I just feel a little out of place and not like myself. I’m super moody and hormonal, like I’m moody half the time,” always according to Kourtney. To which Kris replies thatshe had never seen her daughter so happy. Kris Jenner, 66, points out that the reason for her unhappiness and depression comes mainly from the medications she takes. Note that the new series The Kardashians is broadcast on Hulu since April 14.

