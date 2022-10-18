Kourtney Kardashian Joins 40+ Celebs Dominating Leggings With Normcore Sneakers

Sheer dresses and trench coats make up extremely elegant outfits. But, how to dress to attend a casual day? Leggingsand taught it kourtney kardashian. to give it that effect grungy and ultra-comfortable, he paired a long-sleeved T-shirt from Travis’s wardrobe. However, we must say that it was his tennis the ones that caught our attention.

As a good prescriber, she immersed herself in the anti-trend and took fashionable normcore tennis. If we analyze the file street style, we noticed that the best dressed, including Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes, have not hesitated to make these shoes the most stylish accessory. Tailored pants, lingerie dresses and leggings they are the easiest and most versatile garments to fuse them.

To complete, some sunglasses came into view, and of course, he wore his hair natural. kourtney kardashian It will always be a good place to find inspiration.

Where have we seen the normcore tennis trend with leggings?

Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Aniston, have given lectures on how to wear tennis norm core. Each one wore them in her style, however, they came to the same end: the leggings They will always be a safe bet.