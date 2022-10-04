Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis and Landon in court

Cheer him. Landon Barker, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian sitting in the Dancing with the stars audience to support Charli D’Amelio during James Bond Night on Monday 3 October.

D’Amelio and Landon, both 18, confirmed their romance in July. Last month, the TikTok star said We Weekly that her boyfriend was supporting her “every step of the way” throughout her DWTS journey. She added at the time that Kardashian, 43, and Travis, 46, were also “super excited” for her.

After the Connecticut native performed a rumba for Billie Eilish“No Time to Die” with his partner Marc Ballasthe father-son duo and the The Kardashians The star could be seen smiling and clapping in the audience. D’Amelio admitted that the “sensual” nature of the dance was a challenge for her.

“I don’t know how to flirt in general. I can’t even make eye contact,” she said during a pre-recorded video. However, the judges were impressed with her commitment to style and gave her a score of 33. “I don’t blame you for not making eye contact with that weird eye.” Derek Hough joked, referring to Ballas’ fake scar and glassy contact lens. D’Amelio told the judges that during rehearsal for the number, “it took a lot of laughter in my face before I could keep it together.”

Following her first Disney+ reality competition performance last month, the social media personality said We that her boyfriend was proud of her. “He’s never seen me dance before, so I think he was nervous. But he was always so supportive,” she said.

Sitting in the DWTS public isn’t the first instance of Kardashian supporting her stepson’s girlfriend. In July, she shared a photo of the content creator’s Born Dreamer perfume via her Instagram Story, adding heart and star emojis. The Hulu personality and Travis exchanged vows in Italy in May. Landon attended the nuptials, as did his sisters Alabama, 19, and Atiana, 23. The Poosh founder’s three children with ex Scott Disick – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 – were also all present at the ceremony.

In June, Landon sang Kardashian’s praises during an interview with AND! new. “She is incredible. I love Kourt so much. I love expanding the family,” he said at the time. The California native also praised the Italian wedding. “It was great to go there and see my dad super happy with his new wife. It was really amazing. It was all a great experience,” he said.