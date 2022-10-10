Kourtney Kardashian kisses Travis Barker in dress for black tie party – Hollywood Life

Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian kisses Travis Barker in dress for black tie party

Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked ready to party in new photos from Landon Barker’s 19th birthday on Sunday, October 9. The couple stunned in matching black formal outfits, posing outside their living room in the photos, which Kourt posted to Instagram on Monday. The couple looked like they were having a great time celebrating Landon’s special day.

The Poosh founder, 43, stunned in a strapless black dress with long sleeves. Kourtney accessorized with a huge choker covered in diamonds. Travis, 46, opted for an all-black suit and matching pair of sunglasses, which matched his wife’s outfit perfectly. The reality star captioned the photo, mentioning that they were following her stepson’s dress code. “Landon said ‘black tie’,” she wrote.

In the series of photos, Travis had his arms around Kourtney’s waist. In some photos, it looked like he was staring at her and making her laugh. In some of the shots, it looked like he was kissing her head as well, and they even included a shot of the two kissing.

Kourtney also posted a photo of balloon letters spelling out “Landon 19” and some photos of her and her stepson to celebrate her special day. Landon also posted a few snaps and reposted a few black tie birthday looks. It seems that she and Landon have become very close since she married Travis in May. Ever since Landon started dating Charlie d’Amelio, sources revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Kourtney is very happy to see her stepson have such a wonderful relationship with the TikTok star. “She thinks Charli is a total sweetheart and loves the relationship she and Landon have. Kourtney thinks they’re adorable together,” the insider said.

Kourt and Travis wore black at the screening of ‘The Kardashians’. (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

Likewise, Travis also posted a few snaps of his son over the years to celebrate. The Blink-182 drummer also wrote an emotional Instagram post to wish Landon a happy birthday. “You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings to you on this special day. I love you!” he wrote.

Aside from the black tie celebration, it’s not the only birthday party Landon throws. The singer will also host a b-day concert at the iconic Roxy in Los Angeles on October 16. The poster shared on Instagram promises that the show will have “special guests”.

