Kourtney Kardashian leaves Kim a sleazy surprise in the front seat of her car after the star snubbed her big sister’s event

KOURTNEY Kardashian poked fun at Kim Kardashian with a surprise in the front seat of her car.

Kim, 41, gave her followers a peek inside her Lamborghini Aventador.

In the Instagram Story, the Kardashian star pointed the camera at the two small bottles of Kourtney’s wellness brand, Lemme.

The Hulu star said: “When I get home from school, I come back to my car and here’s what’s in my seat.

“I’m so excited! : Thank you, Kourt! »

In the following story, Kim held up one of the bottles of Lemme Matcha and revealed that there was only one energy candy inside.

Kim laughed and said, “She gave me an empty bottle! A candy! »

She threw a pike at her sister: “Or is that how they come?

“I know that’s not how they come. »

Kim concluded with, “I’m not a matcha girl anyway. »

THE FASHION SHOW

Kourtney’s stab at her sister came after the reality star recently dropped her new collaboration with Boohoo at New York Fashion Week

During the launch of the fashion brand, Kourtney, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker, 46, enjoyed bottles of champagne with their friends.

The Blink-182 drummer snapped Kourtney as she drank a bottle of champagne while holding a bouquet of red roses.

Kourtney shared snaps with friends Simon Huck, husband Phil Riportella, Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch, model Allie Rizzo and executive assistant Liz Muller.

Kim, Khloe Kardashian, 38; Kendall Jenner, 26; Kylie Jenner, 25; and her mom, Kris Jenner, 66, did not attend the fashion show.

“EQUALLY DIVINE”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently promoted Lemme Matcha gummies on social media.

The KUWTK star donned a green jumpsuit as she appeared to be jumping in the air with her arm up and her legs spread wide.

Kourtney also had her long brown hair straightened.

The former E! the star seemed to hover above the ground covered in Matcha powder.

In the caption, Kourtney claimed she made a vitamin gummy that was “just as divine as my matcha latte recipe.”

‘MY PASSION’

The TV personality also ditched her clothes to promote her brand Lemme.

She dived into a sea of ​​pink, green and blue pastel-colored vitamins.

The Poosh founder had her private parts covered in strategically placed vitamins.

Kourtney wrote, “Finally let me share what I did!

“I dreamed up this idea, I had many, many, many meetings and conversations with different people trying to figure out the best way to build this, the right partners and build the team that felt really good. . »

“When everything was finally going well, everything was going with ease.

She concluded: “Lots of hours, zooms, dreams, but all with a quick decision and real fun!

“Finally, five years later, my passion/work baby is finally launching into the world. »

