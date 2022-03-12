Kourtney Kardashian lights up social networks with a fiery video with Travis Barker

One more time kourtney kardashian returns to the controversy and this time for turn on social networks with a fiery video with Travis Barker. The socialite boasted with a series of photographs the appointment on the beach that she had with her fiancé.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship public in February 2021 and by October of that same year the couple had already committed. Despite the fact that many thought that their romance was going very fast, the businesswoman is sure of her decision, since they were friends from before.

The couple constantly presumes the great love they have for each other and do not stop filling their social networks with photographs in which only the two of them appear or together with their families. Even Travis Barker He had a tender gesture with Penelope, daughter of his partner, by putting a drawing that she had made of him as a profile photo.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turn on social networks

With a publication that in a short time reached more than two million “likes” and thousands of comments, which were divided between applause and displeasure, Kourtney Kardashian showed off the date on the beach she had with Travis Barker. In the first photograph of her, the socialite appears from her back showing her large buttocks, while in the second she appears in a video with her fiancé.

Instagram

“That butt is a 10”, “It is giving us everything we need”, “Kourtney has us here suffering with her butt and her perfect relationship” and “Of all the Kardashians she has the most natural body”, wrote some fans.