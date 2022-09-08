Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner in New Sustainable Fashion Campaign

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Just Married! Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her curves all in black as we spot the KUWTK star for the first time since marrying Travis Barker in Las Vegas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Images containing children Please pixelate face before posting*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian leaves a photoshoot at a hotel in Santa Monica.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA MARCH 1, 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales @backgrid.com*UK Customers - Images containing childrenPlease rasterize face before posting*
Image Credit: Walker Drawas / BooHoo

If you wanted to take a look at a timeline where Kris Jenner didn’t use her entrepreneurial spirit to establish the Kardashian-Jenner empire and continued her life as a model, look no further than christening pictures Kourtney Kardashian Barker as the new ambassador of boohoo. Kourtney, 43, announced the launch of her new campaign with the sustainable fashion line on Tuesday (September 6), and the Poosh founder showed where she gets her beauty from. When Kourt rocks short hair, she looks like the spitting image of 66-year-old Kris, especially with the white dress. You couldn’t blame Kris for landing the role of ambassador, instead of her eldest daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian…or is it Kris Jenner (It’s Kourt) (Walker Drawas/BooHoo)
Kris Jenner… or is it? (It is) (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

“When Boohoo first approached me about collaborating on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” Kourt said in a statement accompanying the partnership announcement. “Boohoo has responded enthusiastically to the desire to incorporate sustainable practices into our line. It was a rewarding experience to speak directly with industry experts. I am grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to lead conversations that lead to continuous change and to use my voice to share practical advice with consumers on how we can play our own part.

Walker Drawas / BooHoo

“There is still a lot of work to be done and improvements to be made,” she added, “but I truly believe that any progress we can make on sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open the conversation for the future. advances. The first of two Kardashian Barker x boohoo collections will feature 46 pieces with prices “accessible to everyone,” according to the announcement. The collection will also include BooHoo’s first foray into vintage.

“We are thrilled to work with Kourtney,” said carole kane, co-founder and executive director of boohoo Group. “We all know that producing clothes has an environmental and social cost, but there are ways for the fashion industry to be smarter. boohoo has taken the bold step of listening to our customers when they tell us they want to make more sustainable choices, but the jargon makes it hard to really understand what their options are.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Armageddon Time: the trailer for the film starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong is released

3 mins ago

Spray makeup is also an option: 4 foundations for the face

14 mins ago

Angelina Jolie welcomes a new member of the family, thanks to Pax Jolie Pitt

24 mins ago

man receives notice of fine for leaving a limb that was amputated in the hospital

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button