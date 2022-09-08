Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner in New Sustainable Fashion Campaign

Image Credit: Walker Drawas / BooHoo

If you wanted to take a look at a timeline where Kris Jenner didn’t use her entrepreneurial spirit to establish the Kardashian-Jenner empire and continued her life as a model, look no further than christening pictures Kourtney Kardashian Barker as the new ambassador of boohoo. Kourtney, 43, announced the launch of her new campaign with the sustainable fashion line on Tuesday (September 6), and the Poosh founder showed where she gets her beauty from. When Kourt rocks short hair, she looks like the spitting image of 66-year-old Kris, especially with the white dress. You couldn’t blame Kris for landing the role of ambassador, instead of her eldest daughter.

“When Boohoo first approached me about collaborating on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” Kourt said in a statement accompanying the partnership announcement. “Boohoo has responded enthusiastically to the desire to incorporate sustainable practices into our line. It was a rewarding experience to speak directly with industry experts. I am grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to lead conversations that lead to continuous change and to use my voice to share practical advice with consumers on how we can play our own part.

“There is still a lot of work to be done and improvements to be made,” she added, “but I truly believe that any progress we can make on sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open the conversation for the future. advances. The first of two Kardashian Barker x boohoo collections will feature 46 pieces with prices “accessible to everyone,” according to the announcement. The collection will also include BooHoo’s first foray into vintage.

“We are thrilled to work with Kourtney,” said carole kane, co-founder and executive director of boohoo Group. “We all know that producing clothes has an environmental and social cost, but there are ways for the fashion industry to be smarter. boohoo has taken the bold step of listening to our customers when they tell us they want to make more sustainable choices, but the jargon makes it hard to really understand what their options are.

