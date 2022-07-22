Kourtney Kardashian looks unrecognizable as she shows off a dramatic makeover with new eyes and a daring new hairstyle

KOURTNEY Kardashian stunned fans with a dramatic makeover, which she debuted on her Instagram Story.

The reality TV star doesn’t usually stray from her signature look.

5

On Thursday, the mom of three took to her Instagram Story to show off a radical new style.

She posed for a video looking directly at the camera.

Kourtney sported blunt bangs across her forehead, bold eye makeup and red eyes, and a glossy dark red lip.

She wore a beige tube top and bright pink nails with a colorful necklace around her neck.

She didn’t provide any context for the look, but it looks like it wasn’t permanent.

Later that day, Kourtney shared a second Instagram Story video in which she went back to her usual look.

She sported her dark hair in a cropped bob and a small, jeweled t-shirt.

Kourtney teamed the look with a fishnet-style skirt and a pair of heels.

Most read in Entertainment

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently received praise for rocking a toned down look that showed off her real skin.

She shared photos without makeup, wowing fans.

Kourtney appeared in good spirits, although fans have recently been concerned for her and her husband Travis Barker after a disturbing message.

FEAR OF HEALTH

Just weeks after the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized, he got fans talking again with a disturbing message.

He uploaded a new photo showing a needle in his arm as he was having a blood sample taken.

The snap was up close and personal, showing the needle thrust into his veins to draw blood.

Travis didn’t add any text to explain what was going on.

However, he may have had an outpatient visit following his recent hospitalization.

Travis was released from hospital on July 4, but it’s not the first time he’s worried his followers with his graphic uploads since his departure.

Last week, he posted a gruesome photo of his finger covered in blood.

It appeared to be cut through the fingernail, with bloody streaks.

However, the elusive rocker didn’t add any text to explain what happened.

Travis had been rushed to the emergency room six days earlier and had been diagnosed with pancreatitis.

His 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, further worried fans by sharing a photo of herself holding her father’s hand, writing, “Please say a prayer. »

SCARY DIAGNOSIS

The musician took to Instagram to explain what happened.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling fine,” he began.

“But after dinner I was in excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. »

The star continued: “During the endoscopy, I had a small polyp removed just in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

“This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. »

Travis added: “I am so thankful that with intensive treatment I am currently doing much better. »

Since being released, it seems that Travis has made a good recovery.

He has been spotted with Kourtney on several occasions.

On her own Instagram Stories, Travis’ wife shared her gratitude to the doctors and medical staff for their quick work.

“Oh, what a scary and emotional week it’s been,” she said.

“Our health is paramount, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. »

5

5