The 54-year-old actress – who has children Sasha, 15, and Kai, 13, with ex-partner Liev Schreiber, says her mum Myfanwy always felt ‘invisible’ at the end of her cycles breeding. Now that Naomi is at this stage of life herself, she calls on women to “embrace” this natural change with pride.

She said: “My mum was always talking about this feeling of invisibility, because my reproductive life is over, and that’s not acceptable. We’re still here, we’re still able to bounce back. And, really, we wanted that a woman feels she can own this moment in her life and embrace it with vitality and pride. Without shame, without stigma and without confusion, because frankly there have been so many different conflicting theories, and still today, when I ask the same question to certain doctors, they will have different points of view…”

To inspire other women to feel the same way, the “Diana” actress launched a wellness brand called Stripes, which offers a “holistic” approach to menopause.

She told UsWeekly, “I wanted to create a line that was really for women.

at this phase of their life, not just in the sense of the bottle, but in the overall holistic approach to help them feel seen. It was very clear to me talking about the invisible part, that there was no community that was really open to discussing it. And as women, we have those places through the pain points in our lives or the points of fear, whether it’s fertility, birth or once the baby has arrived.”

Naomi rose to fame playing the role of aspiring actress Betty Elms in the David Lynch film ‘Mulholland’ in 2001 when she was 33 and previously revealed she was told at the time that his career would be over at the age of 40.

She said: “I was told [tape sur une montre imaginaire], ‘You better do a lot of things because it’s all over at 40, when you become insufferable. And I thought I was like, ‘What? What does that mean exactly? Then you think about it, and you’re like, “Oh, that’s right. When you’re no longer reproductive, when those

organs no longer work, you are no longer sexy, therefore, you are not desirable. It pissed me off.”